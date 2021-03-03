Trent Whitley, PE Joins Braun Intertec Engineering and Testing Team in Sulphur, Louisiana

MINNEAPOLIS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, an engineering, consulting, and testing firm with more than 35 offices in seven states, is pleased to announce Trent Whitley, PE has joined the Braun Intertec team in our Sulphur, La. office. Whitley will lead the geotechnical engineering team in the company's Sulphur, La. and Beaumont, Texas locations.

"We are pleased to welcome Trent to our team of employee-owners at Braun Intertec," said Jon Carlson, Braun Intertec CEO. "He is a skilled engineer who excels at building client relationships and will be an asset to our team as we continue to expand in the Gulf Coast area."

As a project engineer at Braun Intertec, Whitley will consult on industrial, infrastructure and construction materials testing (CMT) projects in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Whitley is a skilled client manager and mentor experienced in training engineers in field and engineering operations.

Braun Intertec provides geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, environmental consulting, building sciences, nondestructive examination and drilling/cone penetration testing (CPT) services. With offices across the upper Midwest and Southern United States, the company also provides specialty services including: deep foundation design and testing; pavement consulting; structures evaluations and forensic investigations; geospatial and unmanned aerial vehicle services.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Braun Intertec also owns Agile Frameworks, LLC, a subsidiary of Braun Intertec based in Minneapolis.

SOURCE Braun Intertec

