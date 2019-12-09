Trenton, NJ Resident and Humanitarian Ebube Oriji Pushes to Aid Nigeria in Their State of Emergency

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebube Oriji is an American and Nigerian citizen, born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey. His dream is to make a big difference in Nigeria by providing mobile healthcare services.

Ebube is a nonprofit management graduate student at Columbia University that spends most of his time game planning with officials on the ground in Nigeria to get appropriate aid to the people of Nigeria during its current health crisis.

Ebube Oriji

Ebube has developed a healthcare program entitled "Heale." Heale is a nonprofit program powered by The Bradley Foundation that was founded by Resondoe Bradley, Ph.D. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia based non-profit seeks to take its mission international with the Heale program at the forefront.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has declared a state of emergency on maternal and child mortality in Nigeria. This is primarily due to the already limited resources that they have which cannot reach vulnerable remote villages within Nigeria. A number of Nigeria's population live a fair distance away from the city center, therefore, cannot travel to the clinics available due to geographical and financial barriers.

In Ebube's previous travels to Nigeria, he helplessly witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of poverty and disease in rural Abia, Nigeria. In 2004, Ebube experienced the most terrifying moments of his life in Abia State. His father had an untimely stroke and now lives with life altering medical complications that could have been prevented by an adequate healthcare system. This event would kickoff his quest to give all people of the Nigeria basic healthcare.

Heale will deploy 4-wheel-drive fully equipped mobile clinics to reach families in remote rural villages to conduct synchronized primary health services. This includes consultations, ante-natal care, immunizations, dispensing medicines, HIV counseling/testing, health education and distribution of bed nets and water purification tablets. Heale will provide regular essential health care services to thousands of people annually, mostly women and children, in Nigeria.

Heale's mobile healthcare clinics provide primary healthcare services, i.e. free medical consultation & treatment for health concerns such as malaria, typhoid, worms, colds, back and headaches, follow-up care for conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, using rapid diagnostic test kits for basic blood tests, administer vaccines to unreached population and also leverage the use of mobile phone technology to expand healthcare services. Heale aims to be a viable solution for Nigeria's healthcare crisis.

