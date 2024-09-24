Trenton Pologar Joins Accuris as Chief Information Officer

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuris, the market leader in enabling digital transformation in engineering organizations, today announced that Trenton Pologar has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Pologar will oversee Accuris' enterprise technology strategy, managing the systems and experts that drive business and customer success.

Pologar joins Accuris with more than two decades of experience leading transformational technology initiatives for companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to long-established software institutions. Prior to joining Accuris, he led information technology and security teams at Kymeta Corporation, Indigo, REI Co-Op, SAP, and Hewlett-Packard (HP).

"We're excited to welcome Trenton Pologar to Accuris as our new Chief Information Officer," said Claude Pumilia, Accuris CEO. "Trenton has a long history of success in implementing IT strategies that deliver business outcomes. Accuris is growing quickly – and Trenton has the experience to scale our technology so we can meet the increasing needs of our customers, partners and colleagues. I look forward to the pivotal role he will play as an Accuris leader."

"Joining Accuris is a rare opportunity to push the boundaries of innovation and lead the future of engineering technology," Pologar. "Collaborating with my colleagues and our partners, I'm eager to help shape IT strategies that streamline our workflows and strengthen security so we can help engineers transform their workflows."

Accuris enables digital transformation in engineering organizations. The company provides a suite of solutions that connect engineering data with trusted information, providing valuable insights and streamlining workflows across the entire product lifecycle. Accuris also enhances data accessibility, security, and collaboration in engineering environments.

