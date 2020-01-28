Trenton Systems Announces Pre-Release Pricing for the ION Mini PC

Some of the applications include:

Navy, Air Force, Army

Industrial Automation

Autonomous Vehicles

Oil & Gas

Additionally, the ION Mini PC comes with a standard 5-year warranty and lifetime support at no additional cost, far surpassing the 2-year industry standard.

"Our goal is to answer known pain points with a US-made, hardened, ruggedized Mini PC featuring the latest long-life components to tackle the toughest tasks out there," says Yazz Krdzalic, Director of Marketing & Business Development for Trenton Systems. "The ION Mini PC was born out of necessity. We've designed, manufactured, and fine-tuned it based on feedback from various industry experts. Then, added the reliability we're known for by extending a 5-year warranty and lifetime support as we do with all our products. That's a first in the industry."

The ION Mini PC also comes with the same hardened security as some of the top-level servers and workstations with TPM 2.0 and customizable BIOS settings that allow Trenton Systems to enable/disable the management port for added security.

Upgrades on the ION Mini PC are simple. Standard SSD and M.2 slots, and depending on the desired performance, several next-gen CPU options are available upon request. The two SODIMMs provide high frequencies in a small form factor, clocking in at DDR4-2666!

Join the VIP list to receive exclusive updates and find out when you can get your hands on a beta through the free Loaner Program.

The ION is due to release early 2020 but pre-release pricing is available right now. To learn more about the ION Mini PC and receive pricing information, click here.

Trenton Systems, Inc., a US-made ruggedized computer hardware manufacturer, specializes in the design, manufacture, assembly, integration, and support of rugged servers and workstations, processor boards, PCIe backplanes, storage servers, blade servers, PCIe expansion, Mini PCs, and custom high-performance computers for harsh environment applications worldwide.

Founded in 1989, Trenton Systems provides the defense/military, government, industrial, and commercial markets with in-house engineering, testing and support services, computer life cycle planning, revision control, warranty, and customization/configuration support.

Trenton Systems rugged computers and components meet or exceed UL, CE, FCC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, DO-160); are backed by a 5-year warranty, lifetime in-house support, and are manufactured in the company's Lawrenceville, GA, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management standards. Trentonsystems.com

