Trenton Systems announces VITA membership, cements support for open technology standards, system interoperability

VITA , founded in the early 1980s and known for the promotion and maintenance of the VMEbus technology standard and others, is a non-profit organization of vendors and users who have a common market interest in real-time, modular embedded computing systems. Accredited as an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) developer, VITA provides its members with the ability to develop, promote, and access open technology standards used as a basis for critical embedding computing architectures around the world.

"It is more important than ever to become involved with setting the next generation of standards for critical embedded systems technologies," said Sean Campbell, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at Trenton Systems. "Trenton has a solid history of building a strong culture of standardization and open architectures."

With more than 100 working groups encompassing 129 members, VITA has developed several leading computer bus, board, and system standards since its inception, including VMEbus, VXS, VPX, PCI Mezzanine Card (PMC), XMC, FMC, VITA 73 Small Form Factor, VITA 74 Nano Small Form Factor, and VITA 75 Rugged Small Form Factor. To avoid costs associated with vendor lock-in, as well as accelerate system development, integration, and implementation, the medical, defense, and aerospace industries, among others, rely on embedded computing systems that incorporate VITA's open standards and technologies.

Today's computing system designers face systemic challenges associated with closed system architectures, vendor-locked components, and proprietary system standards, making embedded computing design a more costly endeavor and creating a less-than-ideal time-to-market itinerary, especially considering the criticality and infrastructural importance of the computer systems in question. Trenton Systems recognizes these design challenges and is proud to further cement its support for system interoperability, security, and reliability through its newly attained membership with VITA.

For more information about VITA and VITA membership, visit vita.com.

About Trenton Systems, Inc.

Trenton Systems, Inc., a rugged computer hardware manufacturer, specializes in the design, manufacture, assembly, integration and support of truly made-in-USA rugged servers and workstations, processor boards, PCIe backplanes, storage servers, blade servers, PCIe expansion, mini PCs, and custom high-performance computers for applications operating in harsh environments worldwide.

Founded in 1989, Trenton Systems provides the defense/military, government, industrial and commercial markets with in-house engineering, testing and support services, computer life cycle planning, revision control, warranty, and customization/configuration support.

Trenton Systems' rugged computers and components meet or exceed UL, CE, FCC, ITAR, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, DO-160), are backed by a five-year warranty and lifetime in-house support, and are manufactured in the company's Lawrenceville, GA, USA facility, which is certified to ISO 9001:2019 quality management standards.

