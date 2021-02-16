Trenton Systems continues fortifying already-robust cybersecurity protections in light of Long Hack exposé

"This reinforces what Pentagon officials and defense industry leaders have been saying for months now regarding the importance of reshoring crucial components used in the production of weapons, vehicles, electronics, and other critical military equipment to the United States," says Michael Bowling, CEO of Trenton Systems.

Daily, Trenton Systems, as a trusted, longtime provider of secured, high-performance computing solutions, helps strengthen national security, critical DoD base resources, and provide a foundation on which the nation's critical infrastructure can firmly and resolutely stand by continuing to enhance, strengthen, test, and validate an array of dynamic hardware and software cybersecurity protections, including, but not limited to:

Hardened software security suites

Hardware and firmware-based, lower-stack fortifications

In-house BIOS design with full customization and control

FIPS-140 drive encryption, encrypted OS, and secure hypervisor

CSfC, TAA, ITAR, and ISO9001 adherence

A dedication to achieving CMMC certification

Without comprehensive cybersecurity assurance, starting with the supply chain, a computer is just an open vault of valuables waiting to be burglarized. Trenton Systems has an established supply chain management and Counterfeit Protection Program (CPP) that ensures total system security.

"That means consistently adhering to mandatory cybersecurity standards, down to the minutiae, so that our customers' critical and sensitive data are continuously protected from unauthorized access. To help support this, we design and manufacture our own rugged computing solutions, including our motherboards and processor boards, right here in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, developing customized BIOSes, partnering with Intel® and the world's leading cybersecurity companies, who, as well, are based in the United States," says Sean Campbell, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at Trenton Systems.

Our 31-year dedication to made-in-USA, secured, high-performance computing solutions is why the DoD and multiple other critical government agencies put their trust in Trenton Systems daily.

About Trenton Systems, Inc.

Trenton Systems designs, manufactures, assembles, integrates, tests, and supports made-in-USA rugged servers, workstations, processor boards, PCIe backplanes, storage systems, blade servers, PCIe expansion kits, mini PCs, and custom high-performance computers for programs and applications operating in harsh environments worldwide.

Founded in 1989, Trenton Systems provides the defense/military, government, industrial, and commercial markets with in-house engineering, testing and support services, computer life cycle planning, revision control, a five-year warranty, and customization/configuration support.

Trenton Systems' rugged computers and components meet or exceed UL, CE, FCC, ITAR, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, DO-160), are backed by a five-year warranty and in-house support, and are manufactured in the company's Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA facility, which is certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management standards.

