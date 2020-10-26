Trenton Systems partners with FUTURA Cyber for encryption key management of FIPS 140-2 self-encrypting drives (SEDs)

FUTURA Cyber is a leading provider of intelligent, scalable solutions to complex cybersecurity problems. The company's offerings include storage access control and key management solutions, cybersecurity advisory services, security orchestration and automation solutions, and incident response services. FUTURA is a Seagate Government Solutions partner and was recently awarded a U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory Phase I SBIR Contract.

"FUTURA Cyber is led by people with an unparalleled depth and experience in cybersecurity, software, and systems engineering," said Sean Campbell, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at Trenton Systems. "Their storage access control and key management solutions are cornerstones to the entire security and information technology infrastructure of government organizations, and are a critical component to aligning Trenton's secure embedded solutions offerings. These technologies will become an integral part of a holistic, strategic cybersecurity plan that Trenton customers can count on and trust."

The partnership is Trenton's third foray into system cybersecurity solutions in recent months. Earlier this year, the company announced its plan for cooperation with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), which is now a requirement in many U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contracts. In September, Trenton partnered with Star Lab, a Wind River company, to equip its mission-critical computing solutions with the company's advanced cybersecurity software.

"FUTURA Cyber is focused on providing solutions for complex cyber security problems and teaming with cutting-edge solution partners like Trenton Systems," said Jim Geary, President of FUTURA Cyber. "Collaborating on Trenton's secure embedded solutions is an exciting next step towards broadening our partner portfolio."

"We're thrilled to have FUTURA on board and are looking forward to a fruitful and rewarding partnership," said Kimberly Carter, Strategic Account Manager at Trenton Systems. "Our goal with this partnership is to make our rugged computers even more resilient to cyberattacks by helping customers manage their FIPS 140-2 self-encrypting hard disk drives and solid-state drives with access control and key management protection through FUTURA's Drive Security Manager (DSM). In this way, we're giving our mission-critical computing solutions an additional layer of data-at-rest protection by helping our customers ensure that their FIPS drives are properly managed, locked, and protected, always."

Trenton Systems is keenly aware of the increasing need for FIPS 140-2-certified hard disk drives and solid-state drives within military programs and demanding mission-critical applications. Through trusted partnerships with top-notch cybersecurity companies like FUTURA Cyber, the company is working to incorporate FIPS 140-2-validated drives and related access control and key management solutions into its systems to help customers further enhance the protection of their controlled unclassified data-at-rest.

Trenton is currently testing several SEDs in its existing systems to assess hardware compatibility and optimize the drives for eventual FIPS 140-2 validation. The company will announce the availability of these drives at a later date. Furthermore, Trenton's support team is aware of common FIPS drive authentication issues and will work with customers on setting up their specific drives once the company begins offering them.

For more information on this partnership and the work that Trenton and FUTURA are doing to protect your sensitive, mission-critical data, contact Trenton Systems or FUTURA Cyber today.

About Trenton Systems, Inc.

Trenton Systems designs, manufactures, assembles, integrates, tests, and supports made-in-USA rugged servers, workstations, processor boards, PCIe backplanes, storage systems, blade servers, PCIe expansion kits, mini PCs, and custom high-performance computers for programs and applications operating in harsh environments worldwide.

Founded in 1989, Trenton Systems provides the defense/military, government, industrial, and commercial markets with in-house engineering, testing and support services, computer life cycle planning, revision control, a five-year warranty, and customization/configuration support.

Trenton Systems' rugged computers and components meet or exceed UL, CE, FCC, ITAR, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, DO-160), are backed by a five-year warranty and in-house support, and are manufactured in the company's Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA facility, which is certified to ISO 9001:2019 quality management standards.

About FUTURA Cyber

FUTURA Cyber provides intelligent, scalable cyber security solutions that reduce the cost of security and compliance management by helping organizations implement a cybersecurity strategy as initially envisioned, and more effectively realize the value of existing cyber investments. FUTURA Cyber focuses on the cybersecurity needs of government and private sector clients who require enterprise-class, innovative, tightly integrated solutions for data-at-rest protection, encryption and key management, and cybersecurity architecture, policy and analytics.

