Trenton Systems releases the all-new 24EVO all-flash JBOD Server

The all-new 24EVO Rugged JBOD Server is closely related to its predecessor - the 3MAG . It holds 24 U.2 NVMe SSDs, is 16.2" deep and clocks in with insane read & write speeds at 27GB/s using nothing but organic PCIe interconnect. The 24EVO does, however, offer two significant updates that make it a JBOD Server for all industries: 24 individually removable and hot-swappable SSDs .

"Our customers across the board, this includes military, industrial, and commercial sectors alike, demanded a JBOD Server which allows the user to remove individual drives while in operation," says Michael Bowling, President of Trenton Systems, "but the new system needs to retain the 27GB/s read and write speeds like the 3MAG JBOD server. That, in a nutshell, is the 24EVO."

24EVO's design offers reliability and dependability, no matter where you place it. Whether your requirements ask for ruggedization or center around a climate-controlled environment – the performance remains the same. That is due to the numerous stress-tests it endures before it ever reaches the client's site.

Just like its predecessor, the 24EVO is also processor board agnostic. You can plug any SBC of your choice, up to two of them, to the same JBOD server and talk to 8 SSDs at the same time. It makes the 24EVO a perfect addition to any arsenal that requires unbelievably fast data throughput mixed with high-performance computing.

"The great thing about the 24EVO is its versatility and ability to pair with existing or new systems." says Yazz Krdzalic, Marketing Director at Trenton Systems. "If you need lots of fast, reliable storage and you don't want to go through upgrading your entire infrastructure, the 24EVO is a perfect pick. It enables you to match two of your existing systems to one JBOD Server and utilizes some of the fastest data throughputs from host to SSDs the market has seen. There's nothing like it out there right now."

The 24EVO goes on sale today and qualifies for the Loaner Program where you can borrow any ruggedized computer free for 45 days. No strings attached.

