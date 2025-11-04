TREO Asset Management Exits Investment in Sentrycs, Marking Successful Exit in NOAL Fund

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TREO Asset Management ("TREO"), an SEC registered investment advisor today announced the sale of its portfolio company, Sentrycs, a leading developer of advanced Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) technology and systems, to Ondas Holdings.

Following TREO's acquisition of Sentrycs from an insolvency trusteeship in December 2022, TREO provided the strategic and financial support necessary to position the business for long-term success. Over the past three years, TREO has worked closely with the company's leadership to integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning into the company's research and development processes, achieve commercialization of its core CUAS products, and drive exponential growth in global customer relationships and pipeline opportunities, culminating in a successful exit to Ondas Holdings.

Under TREO's ownership, Sentrycs has emerged as a global leader in advanced CUAS technologies, with a highly competitive CUAS solution and a strong platform for continued expansion.

"Together, we have built a world-class company at the forefront of CUAS innovation." said Finbarr O'Connor, CIO and Founding Partner of TREO Asset Management. "We are confident that the business is well-positioned for its next phase of growth under new ownership, particularly given the visibly robust expansion of the global CUAS market."

Howard Berkowitz, Operating Partner of TREO Asset Management and Chairman of Sentrycs, added: "TREO is proud to have led Sentrycs' incredible transformation over the last three years supported by exceptional company leadership. We look forward to seeing the company continue to grow at a record pace and watch its groundbreaking and life-saving technologies used all over the world under its new ownership."

TREO was advised in the transaction by Ronen Kantor, Sonny Knaz, and Omri Alter of Amit Pollak Matalon & Co (APM Law Israel) along with Mark Selinger and Drew Altman of Greenberg Traurig. William Blair served as the exclusive financial advisor for the company.

About TREO Asset Management

TREO Asset Management is an independent Special Situations Asset Manager serving investors and asset owners in the management of challenging investment situations, globally.

