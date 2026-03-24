Treplus Property Management Launches Active Adult (55+) Property Management Services

Now Accepting Management Clients Nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the active adult (55+) rental market surges with stabilized communities achieving occupancy rates near 96% while overall active adult properties reached nearly 92% in late 2025(1), most property management firms apply conventional multifamily strategies that overlook the sector's distinct demands: longer sales cycles, relationship-driven leasing, and lifestyle-focused experiences. Treplus Property Management (TPM) today launched to fill that gap as a dedicated, exclusive operator built specifically for 55+ communities. Drawing from Treplus Communities' proven track record developing and operating award-winning properties since 2014, TPM brings firsthand ownership expertise, innovative systems, and a resident-first philosophy to third-party owners and investors. Owners of existing or planned active adult rental properties who want to join this specialized management group and benefit from superior performance in this rapidly expanding market are encouraged to connect.

Active adult rental communities require more than conventional multifamily management. Success relies on delivering a tailored, enriching resident experience that drives operational efficiency, superior profitability, high resident retention, strong referrals, and long-term asset stability. TPM understands the unique aspects of 55+ living, balancing maintenance-free convenience with meaningful opportunities for social connection, wellness, and engagement to create vibrant, high-performing communities that residents love and owners value.

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"Active adult properties have unique challenges that only those deeply immersed in the asset class truly understand," said Francine Bass, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth for Treplus Property Management. "For example, the sales process is vastly different and can sometimes be much lengthier than in traditional multifamily, requiring multiple visits and genuine relationship building. Multifamily leasing can often be more transactional, whereas active adult centers on the emotional connection to the community and lifestyle."

As specialists in active adult living, TPM fosters loyalty and engagement through dedicated lifestyle programming, structured resident interaction strategies, and a focus on wellness and connection. This results in durable occupancy rates, strong community culture, and consistent long-term performance.

TPM's success is supported by:

Experienced onsite teams with high continuity for stable leadership and superior execution;

Signature training that equips leasing professionals with a proven, relationship-based methodology to maximize conversions from pre-leasing through full stabilization;

Centralized in-house support in human resources, training, marketing, finance, accounting, and lifestyle services, enabling onsite teams to prioritize resident experience; and

Best-in-class technology platforms, including Entrata, for transparent operations, efficiency, and precise financial reporting.

As a comprehensive partner, TPM provides fully integrated management services encompassing daily operations, maintenance, marketing, leasing, resident engagement, financial oversight, and regulatory compliance. Structured onboarding and transition processes ensure seamless handoffs, minimal disruption, and immediate positioning for sustained success.

"Treplus Property Management represents a natural progression of my dedication to redefining active adult living," said Jane Arthur Roslovic, CEO and Co-Founder of Treplus Communities. "Having developed and operated our own award-winning communities since 2014, we now extend that same ownership expertise and resident-focused philosophy to partners, ensuring exceptional performance and lasting value in the active adult rental sector."

Property owners and investors interested in outsourcing management of an existing active adult asset or bringing a new development to TPM are encouraged to reach out to [email protected].

In addition, leadership from TPM will be attending the 2026 NIC Spring Conference (March 30–April 1 in Nashville), InterFace Active Adult 2026 (April 30 in Plano, TX), and the 2026 ULI Spring Meeting (May 5–7 in Nashville).

Visit www.trepluspm.com or www.trepluscommunities.com/property-management for more information, to request a consultation, or to discuss how TPM is changing the active adult rental market one property at a time.

About Treplus Property Management

Treplus Property Management (TPM) is a purpose-built operator serving the active adult (55+) rental market. Built on the success and experience of Treplus Communities, which was founded in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio, and is a leader in developing and operating award-winning 55+ communities across the state, TPM provides third-party owners and investors with operational excellence, resident-focused experiences, and long-term asset value throughout the full lifecycle of active adult rental properties.

For more information, visit www.trepluspm.com.

(1) Source: National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC), NIC MAP data (Q4 2025 and stabilized properties trends reported in early 2026 releases).

SOURCE Treplus Property Management