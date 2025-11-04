Trepwise Expands Its Reach Across the Gulf South Through Strategic Partnership with the Gulf Coast Eval Network

Together, the two organizations will develop an inclusive three-year plan to strengthen evaluation capacity across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trepwise , a New Orleans–based strategy consulting firm, is expanding its footprint and deepening its impact across the Gulf South through a partnership that will boost engagements in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and beyond. The firm is proud to announce its selection as the strategic planning partner for the Gulf Coast Eval Network (GCEval) , marking an important milestone in Trepwise's mission to empower purpose-driven organizations throughout the region.

With a people-centered, equity-driven approach, Trepwise supports mission-aligned organizations through inclusive strategic planning processes designed to unlock potential and drive sustainable impact. The firm's growing presence across the Gulf South reflects its commitment to strengthening the social and economic fabric of communities through collaboration, innovation and shared learning.

"We are honored to partner with GCEval at this pivotal moment in their growth," said Kevin Wilkins, founder of Trepwise. "Our work is rooted in the belief that inclusive strategy creates stronger, more resilient organizations. This partnership reinforces our vision of building capacity and connection across the Gulf South."

Gulf Coast Eval Network (GCEval) is a nonprofit association of evaluation practitioners who support peer learning and professional development, facilitate cross referrals and joint ventures and champion evaluation as a fundamental component of quality programming. As the American Evaluation Association's affiliate for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, the organization is transitioning from a volunteer-led grassroots network to a structured, sustainable regional hub for equity-centered evaluation. Through this collaboration, Trepwise will guide GCEval in developing a three-year strategic plan that clarifies its mission and impact, engages its members and partners and sets a clear roadmap for the future.

Trepwise will lead a phased participatory planning process that blends stakeholder engagement, discovery and collaborative plan development. Leveraging virtual convenings and interactive tools, the process will ensure broad participation across GCEval's diverse membership. The plan will be grounded in evaluative thinking, building measurable strategies and benchmarks that strengthen GCEval's internal capacity well beyond this engagement.

As part of the project, Trepwise will partner with Lauren Bierbaum, a GCEval member and seasoned evaluator working nationally with nonprofit, philanthropic, governmental and quasi-governmental organizations focused on educational equity and intersectional justice.

"This partnership represents the best of what the Gulf South can do when we come together," said Elizabeth Sweeney on behalf of GCEval's Leadership Committee. "Trepwise's approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to equity, collaboration and actionable impact."

The collaboration will formally launch in early November with the formation of a Strategic Planning Steering Committee to guide the process and ensure community-driven outcomes.

About Trepwise

Trepwise is a New Orleans-based strategy consulting firm that partners with organizations across sectors to activate their full potential. Through services including strategic planning, organizational development, leadership support and equity-centered facilitation, Trepwise helps clients create actionable plans that inspire and align stakeholders.

About Gulf Coast Eval Network

Gulf Coast Eval Network (GCEval) is a regional hub for equity-centered evaluation, connecting evaluators, nonprofits and community organizations across the Gulf Coast. As the American Evaluation Association's affiliate for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, the network promotes collaboration, knowledge-sharing and collective impact to strengthen institutions and communities throughout the region.

