TreQ Deploys Open Architecture Quantum Computing Testbed

Software-reconfigurable system delivers eight distinct configurations across a multi-vendor stack, now in active use by partners.

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TreQ has designed, built, and brought online its Open-Architecture Quantum (OAQ) Testbed, a fully operational, multi-vendor system now in active use. Part of Innovate UK's Quantum Mission Pilot, the system operates independent processor, control, and software layers through well-defined interfaces. This enables:

Reconfiguration and upgrades without rebuilding the stack

Efficient system-level evaluation and comparison of potential builds

Portability of solutions across configurations

TreQ Open Architecture Quantum Computing Testbed in Oxfordshire, UK

"Open architecture quantum requires systems engineering to define interfaces, validate integration, and operate at system scale. It is much more than assembling components from multiple vendors," said Mandy Birch, Founder and CEO of TreQ. "With the OAQ Testbed in operation, we've demonstrated that capital-efficient, flexible quantum infrastructure can be built and operated today."

In just 3 months, from procurement to deployment within its purpose-built facility, TreQ brought online a complete multi-dimensional system that integrates products from across the industry. The team coordinated long-lead components from multiple suppliers and validated performance across multiple configurations.

Beginning with two options each for QPU, control hardware, and calibration software, the system supports eight computing configurations within the same three-rack footprint. The full system configuration can be switched via software, allowing performance assessment in different contexts without cycling or recabling the hardware.

This approach shifts quantum infrastructure from fixed configurations to adaptable architectures that incorporate best-in-class technologies. By defining core layers and integrating them through transparent interfaces, TreQ enables innovation throughout the stack and allows infrastructure investment to advance alongside a dynamic supply chain. Customers can evaluate, upgrade, and incorporate new technologies as they emerge, extending infrastructure lifetime, improving return on investment, and accelerating technical progress.

Open Architecture Quantum Validated

A world-first for open architecture, TreQ has delivered a full-stack system that enables direct evaluation and comparison within a single engineered environment. This demonstrates the viability of open-architecture approaches that rely on rigorous systems engineering rather than fixed integrations.

"The Novera QPU is designed for modularity, enabling ease of testing and integrating with new configurations and architectures. Validating the performance of the Novera QPU in different configurations within a multi-vendor architecture provides insight into system-level design and integration requirements for open architecture systems," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

Interoperable at the Core

The OAQ Testbed's engineered interfaces give innovators the freedom to build a stack from independently developed subsystems with low-friction, reliable interchangeability. A system orchestrator manages user requests across multiple levels of job abstraction and executes them on a selection of targets. Integrated calibration services continuously monitor and maintain system performance.

"Interoperability and autonomy are key to deployability. Running our autonomous calibration workflows on multiple configurations within a shared architecture makes it easier for users to pick the best system for their application, and achieve the best possible performance," said Alex Shih, VP of Product at Q-CTRL.

Enabling Solution Portability

To ensure our clients' solutions and intellectual property are portable between hardware systems, a TreQ-led consortium developed an open-source interface specification for vendor-interchangeable low-level integration. This specification has already been integrated into commercial offerings from Q-CTRL and Qruise , and demonstrated on Quantum Machines and Qblox control platforms. In collaboration with Oxford Ionics , an IonQ company, TreQ developed this specification to support multiple modalities, incorporating core operations for ion trap systems alongside superconducting processors from Rigetti and QuantWare housed in the same Maybell cryostat.

"The specification enables our AI-powered calibration technology to be deployed across more backends and increases the market reach of our solutions," said Anurag Saha Roy, Chief Product Officer at Qruise.

Bringing Open Architecture to Market

TreQ now has a platform to efficiently expand its system offerings. This capability facilitates the evaluation of products from throughout the industry, while accelerating the incorporation of emerging offerings from a rapidly advancing supply chain.

Media Contact:

Megan Chalidis

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SOURCE TreQ