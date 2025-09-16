TRES AGAVES AND ATOMIC BOSS KICK OFF MULTI-SEASON SPONSORSHIP WITH UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI ATHLETICS

ST. HELENA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Agaves Tequilas, Tres Agaves Mixers and Atomic Boss Hard Punch are proud to announce a multi-year sponsorship with the University of Miami Athletics spanning the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 athletic seasons. Brands will be featured on signage throughout the football, basketball and baseball seasons highlighting:

Tres Agaves Organic Tequilas as the Official Tequila of University of Miami Athletics

Tres Agaves Organic Mixers as the Official Mixer of University of Miami Athletics

Atomic Boss as the Official Hard Punch of University of Miami Athletics

Fans will be able to experience the #1 selling organic tequila and mixer in their favorite cocktails, including the debut of the 'U-Rita Cocktail' available both in-venue and at select on-premise locations. As consumer preferences evolve toward portable formats, bold flavors, and premium ingredients, this partnership delivers on all fronts. Atomic Boss Hard Punch, a high-impact, non-carbonated alcoholic beverage with 12% ABV, will be available in four fan-favorite flavors—Berry Blast, Tropical Fusion, Blue Rizz, and POG (Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava). Whether tailgating before kickoff or celebrating a buzzer-beater win, Atomic Boss is built to keep fans in the zone.

Fans can expect to see Tres Agaves and Atomic Boss branding across multiple touchpoints:

Football: Fan Zone activations, branded concourse bars, and videoboard features

activations, branded concourse bars, and videoboard features Basketball: LED signage and in-game announcements during men's and women's games

Baseball: Videoboard visibility and stadium announcements

"Partnering with University of Miami Athletics is a great way to connect Tres Agaves Tequila and Mixers with one of the most passionate fan bases in college sports. Atomic Boss Hard Punch brings bold flavor and grab-and-go convenience to every season—football, basketball, and baseball," said Brie Wohld, Vice President of Marketing at Tres Agaves and Atomic Boss. "We're thrilled to be part of the Miami Hurricanes' game day experience."

About Tres Agaves

Tres Agaves Organic Tequila is a premium brand offering authentic, 100% de Agave Tequilas and USDA-certified organic cocktail mixers. Crafted in Amatitán, the historical birthplace of Tequila in Mexico, Tres Agaves produces award-winning tequilas, including Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, each crafted with care to highlight the pure essence of blue agave – without any additives. Complementing their tequilas, Tres Agaves Organic Mixers are designed to create the perfect cocktail experience, making the brand a trusted favorite for tequila enthusiasts and cocktail connoisseurs alike. Visit www.tresagaves.com to learn more.

About Atomic Boss

Atomic Boss are ultra flavorful beverages that pack a punch. Crafted for flavor fanatics and party pros, this ultra-flavorful, non-carbonated alcoholic drink packs a 12% ABV punch with no added sugar, natural flavors, and a resealable design that's ready to go. There's no overthinking this one. Twist, sip, play. www.atomicbossbeverages.com

SOURCE Tres Agaves