Tres Agaves Named 2025 "Spirit Brand of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast

ST. HELENA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits proudly announces that Tres Agaves Tequila has been named 2025 Spirit Brand of the Year by Wine Enthusiast as part of the publication's prestigious Wine Star Awards, which honor innovation, leadership, and excellence across the global beverage industry.

Rooted in the birthplace of tequila—the Amatitán region of Jalisco, Mexico—Tres Agaves is renowned for its estate-grown, 100% Blue Weber Agave tequilas and USDA-certified-organic mixers. Crafted at NOM 1614, one of Mexico's few certified-organic distilleries, the brand is committed to sustainability, authenticity, and delivering the true flavor of the Tequila Valley.

"Receiving this recognition from Wine Enthusiast is an incredible honor," said Brie Wohld, Vice President of Marketing for Tres Agaves. "From our roots in the Tequila Valley to our partnerships with bartenders, mixologists, and venues across the country, we've built a brand that's authentic, sustainable, and deeply connected to our consumers."

Since its founding in San Francisco in 2005—originally inspired by the fresh margaritas served at Tres Agaves Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Lounge—the brand has grown into one of the fastest-rising names in premium tequila. Over the past five years, Tres Agaves has nearly doubled its sales, with its flagship Blanco tequila accounting for nearly half of total depletions. Known for its clean, versatile profile, the Blanco is a favorite among mixologists and consumers alike. The brand's Reposado and Añejo expressions are aged in repurposed American bourbon barrels, adding rich depth and character while reinforcing Tres Agaves' commitment to sustainability.

The brand's growth is fueled by strategic partnerships, including sponsorships with the New York Rangers, University of Miami Athletics and Chicago White Sox, as well as activations at venues like Saratoga Race Course and Jones Beach Amphitheater. Tres Agaves has also embraced digital innovation, doubling its social media following and becoming one of the first tequila brands to market on TikTok.

"Our consumers are thoughtful about what they choose to drink, and Tres Agaves organic tequilas deliver delicious options for sipping or mixing," added Wohld. "We're proud to offer a product that's organic, accessible, and uncompromising in quality."

The Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards recognizes the individuals and brands shaping the global beverage landscape. Winners will be celebrated at the 26th annual Wine Star Awards gala in January 2026.

About Tres Agaves

Tres Agaves Organic Tequila is a premium brand offering authentic, 100% de Agave Tequilas and USDA-certified organic cocktail mixers. Crafted in Amatitán, the historical birthplace of Tequila in Mexico, Tres Agaves produces award-winning tequilas, including Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, each crafted with care to highlight the pure essence of blue agave – without any additives. Complementing their tequilas, Tres Agaves Organic Mixers are designed to create the perfect cocktail experience, making the brand a trusted favorite for tequila enthusiasts and cocktail connoisseurs alike. Visit www.tresagaves.com to learn more.

