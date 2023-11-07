TRES GENERACIONES® INTRODUCES 50TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION, PRESTIGE TEQUILA CRAFTED WITH ORIGINAL 1973 AÑEJO RECIPE

Tres Generaciones® Celebrates its 50th Anniversary and 150 Years of Tequila-Making from Three Generations of the Sauza Family and One of the Great Houses of Tequila

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Generaciones®, a premium tequila rooted in the spirit of perseverance, today unveiled its 50th Anniversary Añejo, the third bottle in the brand's Legacy Edition Series of tequilas. The new liquid is a unique expression paying homage to Don Francisco Javier Sauza's original recipe, which he crafted 50 years ago to create a tequila masterpiece celebrating three generations of distilling at La Perseverancia distillery.

Tres Generaciones 50th Anniversary Añejo Tres Generaciones 50th Anniversary Añejo

Today, the brand celebrates its genesis with the 2023 Tres Generaciones® Añejo using the very same recipe of Don Francisco's legendary tequila, which is rumored to be the first Añejo tequila ever produced. The 50th Anniversary Añejo is displayed in a limited edition, green ceramic bottle inspired by the Dons' original 1973 decanter that put tequila on the world stage with other premium spirits of the era.

The 50th Anniversary Edition marks the brand's debut of prestige tequila. This Añejo tequila starts with 100% Blue Weber Agave, which is slow roasted in masonry ovens, tahona crushed, double distilled in copper pot stills, and then patiently aged fourteen months in seven-year-old American White Oak barrels. These barrels are specially selected and treated with an in-house charring process to enhance the essence and craftmanship of this rare release. The result is a deep amber 45% ABV Añejo that is ultra-smooth with warmth and slight smokiness in each sip.

"The 50th Anniversary Edition represents the long-standing expertise that is unique to Tres and the three Dons who shaped tequila as we know it today," said Rashidi Hodari, managing director of global tequila at Beam Suntory. "We'll mark the brand's 50 years by celebrating everything that the Sauza family worked so hard to accomplish, while also carrying on their legacy by championing the same spirit of perseverance in future generations."

The brand's 50th Anniversary Edition is a tribute to the Dons' determined ethos, which Tres continues to celebrate alongside the trailblazers of today. To commemorate this milestone, Tres recently launched Familia Tres, a talent collective of world-renowned musicians, artists and tastemakers who embody the brand's 'Fail Twice, Get Up Tres' mantra. The collective, spearheaded by singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, each tell their stories within the brand's 'GENERACIONES' content hub.

Tres Generaciones® 50th Anniversary Edition is now available in limited quantities nationwide for a suggested retail price of $199.99 for a 750ml bottle. To learn more about Tres Generaciones® Tequila, visit www.tresgeneraciones.com and follow the brand on Instagram @TresGenTequila. For more about Familia Tres, please visit GeneracionesbyTres.com.

TRES GENERACIONES ® 50TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION TASTING NOTES, 45% ABV:

APPEARANCE: Deep amber

AROMA: Top note of cooked agave and charred wood, giving a slight smoky note, followed by notes of vanilla, caramel, and red apples.

PALATE: Medium bodied, highly complex and well-balanced. Notes of cooked agave, sweet vanilla, caramel, apples, almonds, slight smoke, and well-defined tannins.

FINISH: Long and smooth with subtle warmth.

ABOUT TRES GENERACIONES

Tres Generaciones®, a tequila rooted in the spirit of perseverance, is the culmination of three generations of dedication, wisdom, and skill in tequila-making. Created in 1973 to commemorate the Sauza family's commitment to their craft, Tres Generaciones® honors the legacy of three trailblazing Dons - Don Cenobio, Don Eladio and Don Francisco Javier - each of whom overcame obstacles and persisted through adversity to leave a mark on the industry and create a celebrated tequila that has stood the test of time. Tres Generaciones® offers three refined and distinct super-premium tequilas, each of which are triple distilled for smoothness, enhancing the purest flavors, aromas and nuances of the agave: clean and soft Plata, sweet and spicy Reposado, and rich, complex Añejo. The brand also introduced its Añejo Cristalino in 2022 which competes in the ultra-premium tequila segment, and its ongoing Tres Generaciones® Legacy Series in 2021 which includes a set of limited-edition tequilas inspired by the illustrious Sauza family heritage. For more information, please visit www.tresgeneraciones.com

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Legent®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com

Enjoy Responsibly.

Tres Generaciones® Tequila, 40% Alc/Vol. © 2023 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL.

SOURCE Tres Generaciones® Tequila