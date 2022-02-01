TRES GENERACIONES® TEQUILA INTRODUCES NEW ULTRA-PREMIUM OFFERING, AÑEJO CRISTALINO

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Generaciones® Tequila, established in 1973 to honor a century of the Sauza family's commitment to their craft, has unveiled Añejo Cristalino, the new ultra-premium offering from the illustrious brand. Created by Tres Generaciones' master distillers at La Perseverancia Distillery in Tequila, Jalisco, the crystal-clear liquid is smooth, yet full of character, and further demonstrates the brand's commitment to quality and innovation

"Cristalino tequila is the fastest growing sub-category in the market," said Rashidi Hodari, Managing Director Tequila at Beam Suntory. "Given Tres Gen's strong emergence in the tequila category, we felt now was the perfect time to use our generations of experience to create our take on the high-end spirit."

Tres Generaciones continues to celebrate those who strive to create their own legacy and the success that comes from never giving up when faced with a challenge. This new, exceptional Añejo Cristalino offering is no different and exemplifies the brand's own generational story of pioneering, perseverance, and pride. The liquid starts as 100% blue weber agave which is triple-distilled for extraordinary smoothness. It is then rested in American white oak barrels for at least 12 months to enhance its character – adding an array of subtle flavors and a smoky finish. Finally, this aged liquid is rock filtered to gently extract the color, rounding out the flavor profile.

"Though the liquid is absolutely crystal clear, our filtration process allows us to retain the tequila's unique complexity," said Luis Navarro, Senior National Brand Ambassador for Tres Generaciones. "The result is a pristine, incredibly smooth tequila balancing light wood notes with a sweet and creamy taste that is best enjoyed neat, over ice or in a craft cocktail."

Tres Generaciones Añejo Cristalino tequila is best enjoyed in celebratory, legacy-defining moments, and is now available nationwide for a Suggested Retail Price of $64.99 for a 750ml bottle. To learn more about Tres Generaciones Tequila, including our Plata, Reposado and Añejo tequila offerings, visit www.tresgeneraciones.com or Follow the brand on Instagram @TresGenTequila.

About Tres Generaciones

Tres Generaciones, a tequila rooted in the spirit of perseverance, is the culmination of three generations of dedication, wisdom and skill in tequila-making. Created in 1973 to commemorate the Sauza family's commitment to their craft, Tres Generaciones honors the legacy of three trailblazing Dons - Don Cenobio Sauza, Don Eladio Sauza and Don Francisco Javier - each of whom overcame obstacles and persisted through adversity to leave a mark on the industry and create a celebrated tequila that has stood the test of time. Tres Generaciones offers three refined and distinct tequilas: clean and soft Plata, sweet and spicy Reposado, and rich, complex Añejo. Each tequila is triple distilled for smoothness, enhancing the purest flavors, aromas and nuances of the agave. For more information, please visit www.tresgeneraciones.com .

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Tres Generaciones® Tequila, 40% Alc/Vol. © 2022 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL.

SOURCE Tres Generaciones® Tequila