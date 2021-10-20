Tres Generaciones® Tequila Unveils Limited-edition Legacy Series Alongside Refreshed Look

Cenobio's Batch Plata was created to honor the first generation of the family, Don Cenobio, who founded the Sauza dynasty. In 1873, Don Cenobio purchased the Sauza family distillery in Tequila, Jalisco, now known as "La Perseverancia" where Tres Generaciones is still produced today. True to his pioneering spirit, Cenobio was the first distiller to export tequila outside Mexico, transforming the local beverage into one of the world's great spirits. His namesake batch of Plata tequila features tahona-crushed Blue Weber agave, triple distilled for pure agave taste and smoothness and offered at still strength.

"It's a tall order to make a spirit worthy of one of the 'fathers of tequila,' but we feel we've done just that," said Rashidi Hodari, Managing Director Tequila at Beam Suntory. "Crafted using traditional processes akin to those employed in 19th century Mexico when Don Cenobio was pioneering his family legacy, this still-strength Plata offers bold flavor and unmistakable character, honoring Don Cenobio's extraordinary impact on tequila history."

The limited-edition Legacy Series complements the core, premium portfolio of Tres Generaciones tequilas, available in Plata, Reposado and Añejo. The storied brand has been enjoyed by tequila enthusiasts for decades and now aims to share its authentic, pioneering spirit and ultra-smooth taste with the next generation of tequila drinkers.

"Few did more to make tequila the spirit it is today than the family behind Tres Generaciones Tequila," said Hodari. "With so many new brands entering the recent tequila wave, the time is now to bring the Tres Generaciones spirit of perseverance and craftsmanship to the forefront and help real tequila lovers celebrate what it takes to build a lasting legacy. This limited-edition series is just the start of exciting things to come."

Tres Generaciones has also unveiled new packaging, which honors the legacy of the past while striking a modernized look and feel. The updated bottles depict three stripes that graduate from imperfect to smooth, with the refinement representing both the brand's distillation process and how each Don of the Sauza family legacy built upon the work of the generation prior. The new design is yet another reminder that great things take perseverance.

Cenobio's Batch Plata is now available in limited quantities nationwide for a Suggested Retail Price of $69.99 for a 750ml bottle. To learn more about Tres Generaciones Tequila, visit www.tresgeneraciones.com. Follow the brand on Instagram @TresGenTequila.

About Tres Generaciones

Tres Generaciones, a tequila rooted in the spirit of perseverance, is the culmination of three generations of dedication, wisdom and skill in tequila-making. Created in 1973 to commemorate the Sauza family's commitment to their craft, Tres Generaciones honors the legacy of three trailblazing Dons - Don Cenobio Sauza, Don Eladio Sauza and Don Francisco Javier - each of whom overcame obstacles and persisted through adversity to leave a mark on the industry and create a celebrated tequila that has stood the test of time. Tres Generaciones offers three refined and distinct tequilas: clean and soft Plata, sweet and spicy Reposado, and rich, complex Añejo. Each tequila is triple distilled for smoothness, enhancing the purest flavors, aromas and nuances of the agave. For more information, please visit www.tresgeneraciones.com .

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

