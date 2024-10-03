Tres Health Launches TresTech Portals for Members and Employers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Health, an alternative health insurance and technology company, has announced the expansion of the TresTech™ digital health suite with the launch of its proprietary member and employer portals and a member mobile application.

This cutting-edge digital health technology suite is tailored specifically for the key audiences Tres Health serves, including policyholders, employers, and providers. A fourth portal, designed for brokers, will launch later this year.

"The technology currently available in the market lacks the essential tools and usability that members and employers need to better manage and understand their plan," said Ari Rostowsky, Managing Partner, Tres Health. "We designed our platforms to tackle these challenges directly, with tools that are easy to navigate, simple to use, and empower the user."

The member portal and application provide members with quick and convenient access to their health insurance information through both web and mobile platforms. Members can access their benefit details such as deductibles, co-insurance, co-pays, claim statuses and history, download ID cards, and utilize telemedicine services. The portal is set to feature a provider search tool, which is set to launch later this year.

The employer portal features the ability for Tres groups to add and terminate employees from the plan, as well as review plan benefits, download ID cards, and manage staff permissions.

"This has truly been a rewarding endeavor because technology like this is lacking in the alternative health plan market," said Rostowsky. "Our goal was to provide our members with a digital experience that matches or exceeds what they would receive from a larger, or more expensive carrier. And that's exactly what we did, and we couldn't be prouder."

To learn more about this technology, visit www.tres.health. For more information on the technology's availability to new or renewing Tres Health groups, please contact [email protected].

About Tres Health

Tres Health is a national alternative health insurance and technology company, founded on the principles of reinventing the way healthcare is designed, managed, and administered. Tres offers small- to mid-size employers' access to affordable options for Minimum Essential Coverage, Minimum Value Plans, and Gap insurance. Their proprietary digital platform suite, TresTech, delivers simple user experiences and quick access to information for various customers including members, employers, brokers, and providers. Learn more at www.tres.health.

Media Contact

Amanda Emery

Chief Marketing Officer

Tres Health

561-246-5260

[email protected]

SOURCE Tres Health