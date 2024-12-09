Tres Health Releases Broker Portal to Complete Digital Tech Stack

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Health, an alternative health insurance and technology company, completes their TresTech series ecosystem with the launch of their fourth platform, a broker administration portal.

Tres launched three previous proprietary portals this year for their main customers and partners: employers, health plan members, and healthcare providers.

"Finishing the final piece in our tech series positions our broker partners for success and provides the information they need to manage their Tres book of business and day-to-day activities," says Ari Rostowsky, Managing Partner, Tres Health. "Brokers have the ability to drill down to, and edit, group- and contact-level information and view a real-time dashboard that's integrated with each of their employer groups for a simple, quick renewal process."

Renewals and plan documents are delivered to brokers digitally through the portal. Once the documents are accepted by the broker, they are seamlessly pushed to the employer portal for actions such as digital signatures. This streamlined process enhances connectivity and security, eliminating the reliance on outdated email methods.

Brokers can also view group-level Plan details and assist with employee additions, terminations, and edits. Early next year, the portal will allow for an automated implementation process, a quoting process, and secure billing. It will also be available to payors for white label opportunities.

"Providing our broker partners with a complete digital picture of each client is key to optimizing group activity and member engagement," said Rostowsky. "The portals are all connected through a master administration portal to further integration opportunities for our current block of business. It also provides payors a SaaS option for simple, prebuilt automation for their clients."

The broker portal will launch to select brokers today and Tres' remaining broker partners in the coming weeks. For information on how to access the portal, contact Mike Feeney, Managing Partner, Tres Health at [email protected]. To learn more about Tres, visit www.tres.health.

Tres Health is a national alternative health insurance and technology company, founded on the principles of reinventing the way healthcare is designed, managed, and administered. Tres offers small- to mid-size employers' access to affordable options for Minimum Essential Coverage, Minimum Value Plans, and Gap insurance. Their proprietary digital platform suite, TresTech, delivers simple user experiences and quick access to information for various customers including members, employers, brokers, and providers. Learn more at www.tres.health.

