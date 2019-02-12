Tres Hermanos Sustainability Project Answers Governor Newsom and Mayor Garcetti's Call for Renewable Energy and Storage

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Gabriel Valley Water and Power's (SGVWP) Tres Hermanos Sustainability Project takes a great stride toward answering Governor Newsom and Mayor Garcetti's call for renewable energy and storage projects. This project speaks to what our leaders and our California residents have mandated: 50 percent of California's electricity to be powered by renewable resources by 2025 and 60 percent by 2030 and working toward a goal of 100 percent clean zero-carbon electric power by 2045.

The location for the Tres Hermanos Sustainability Project is ideal not only because of its strategic location in the LA Basin but also because of its proximity to existing infrastructure. According to Anthony Barkett, Managing Partner for SGVWP, "With the energy market evolving, it is imperative that we figure out long-term plans for California's energy future and generating renewable energy locally to improve Los Angeles County's reliability. The Tres Hermanos Sustainability Project will generate up to 200 megawatts (MW) of solar power and it will include one of California's largest energy storage facilities (2,500 MW)".

Recently, Mayor Garcetti announced that three natural gas power plants that generate 38% of L.A.'s electricity would be taken offline by 2019. This decision accelerates the urgency for exploring renewable energy projects through public private partnerships to meet the goal set by Los Angeles to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

