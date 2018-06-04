TRESARO ICO Global Launch Announced at World Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Summit

The new environmentally friendly platform will allow people from all over the world to support charities and crowdfunding initiatives with the things they no longer need. The new platform will allow users to buy and sell virtually anything with the option of giving away TRE cryptocurrency tokens to their favorite causes around the world. All users will be able to create and run their own charity or crowdfunding campaigns on the TRESARO platform.

"Here at TRESARO we want to give new value to all the clutter that surrounds us at home and work," said Javor Ninov, CEO of TRESARO and member of the board of directors at the International Decentralized Association of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain (IDACB). "Most people are inherently altruistic. They want to support crowdfunding initiatives and donate to charities, but they never get around to it. TRESARO creates a whole new way of supporting charities by making it much easier for everyone. Now there's no excuse to keep holding on to your clutter. You will be able to support any cause without parting with your hard-earned cash, but with the things you no longer need."

Thousands of leading crypto thinkers from more than a 100 countries attended the two-day WBCS event in Moscow that marked the start of TRESARO's TRE token private sale. The public pre-ICO round will start in August 2018. The official ICO will begin in the first quarter of 2019. TRE token emissions will be executed by the end of March 2019. The TRESARO marketplace will be deployed by the end of 2019. Please refer to www.tresaro.com for the latest information.

TRESARO is backed by multiple high-profile partners as well as the International Decentralized Association of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain (IDACB), Koynce Exchange and GreenXE Exchange. TRESARO will be listed on both exchanges allowing TRE users to convert TRE to bitcoin and fiat currency.

