LONDON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trescal, the global leader of calibration services, expands its laboratory network and service portfolio across the United Kingdom and Ireland to address the operational needs of the aviation and defence industries.

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Trescal ensures the precision of measurement Speed Speed Trescal Enhances UK and Ireland Aerospace and Defence Support with Metrological and Critical Environment Solutions

Trescal's growth trajectory incorporated 14 specialised laboratories, including onsite laboratories to its network over five years. It's enhanced regional agility enables Trescal to serve aerospace and defence Tier1s and OEMs with accelerated turnaround times and broader technical coverage in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025, AS9100, EN9100, FAA, EASA, AMS2750, and NADCAP requirements.

The expansion includes the acquisition of Facility Monitoring Systems Ltd (FMS). This acquisition integrates FMS's specialized capabilities with Trescal's core metrology expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions for critical environments, including contamination control, cleanroom validation support, and asset management. These capabilities further support clients in highly regulated aerospace and defence environments where environmental control and compliance are essential to operational performance.

In Ireland, Trescal has strengthened its metrology footprint and technical capabilities through the acquisition of 4 specialist laboratories including Multiplex Engineering and Butler Technologies. These enhanced capabilities include RF and microwave calibration for avionics, radar and communications systems. Combined with on-site calibration expertise and support from Trescal UK capabilities, the company enhances its support services for precision manufacturing and regulated industries such as aviation and defence.

Karolina Lachi-kolarova, General Manager Trescal UK said: "Our continued investment in the United Kingdom and Ireland reflects our commitment to be a strategic partner to the aerospace and defence industries. By acquiring FMS's specialized expertise with our market-leading capabilities, we provide our clients with a single-source solution that supports operational readiness in the most regulated environments."

Trescal confirmed its attendance at the upcoming Farnborough International Airshow. Trescal's technical experts will be on-site to meet with industry leaders and discuss how its suite of services can serve the most complex manufacturing environments.

About Trescal

Trescal is the global leader in calibration services, offering a single-source solution for calibration, measurement, repair, qualification, validation, and asset management across diverse industries. With over 7,000 employees worldwide, Trescal delivers accredited and non-accredited services for all measured variables and instruments in every technical domain. The company performs 3.3 million operations annually, including 27,000 repairs in 150,000 types.

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SOURCE Trescal