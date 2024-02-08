TRESemmé Plans 17th Consecutive Year as the Official Hair Care Sponsor of New York Fashion Week, Including Collaborations with Becky G, The Blonds, and More

Stylists at NYFW's Fall/Winter 2024 Season Will Be Using the Keratin Smooth Weightless Collection, a Modern Line of Salon-Quality Products by America's #1 Hair Care and Styling Brand

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly two decades, TRESemmé has been delivering flawless hair looks to the runways of New York Fashion Week. Now in its 17th consecutive year as a preeminent sponsor, America's #1 hair care and styling brand — which includes America's #1 hairspray — will continue its legacy of equipping designers with professional stylists and salon-quality products. The Fall/Winter 2024 season will be one to remember, with new product launches from the Keratin Smooth Weightless Collection, dynamic collaborations with esteemed designers and multi-platinum singer Becky G, and even a hair-raising, on-the-runway moment that's guaranteed to leave people talking.

Introducing the New-and-Improved Keratin Smooth Weightless Collection

TRESemmé is arming stylists backstage at this season's biggest shows with the updated Keratin Smooth Weightless Collection, enabling the styling of effortlessly lightweight, sleek locks. In celebration of the iconic collection's 10th anniversary, the brand has refreshed its beloved line for all hair types. Four new weightless stylers will bring salon quality innovation to mass haircare products, including the Silky Shine Spray, a soon-to-be stylist sensation. New products join the pros' longtime, not-so-secret secrets like the Silk Serum, Heat Protection Spray, and Shampoo and Conditioner. With heat-resistant qualities and 24-hour frizz protection, these innovative products help create smooth styles and blowouts, while also prioritizing hair's healthy look and feel. From sprays to creams to mousse, the keratin-infused, oil-free formulas offer a lightweight, salon-shine finish that can be easily replicated at home.

"We are thrilled to be debuting such an impressive line right in time for New York Fashion Week that delivers both high shine and smoothness," said Jessica Grigoriou, Head of Beauty Marketing and Hair Care, Unilever NA. "TRESemmé is all about creating products that make everyone feel runway-ready, whether they're strutting down the catwalk or simply walking down the street. With the Keratin Smooth Weightless line, we can provide this season's designers with even more transformative looks that connect them to fashion and beauty lovers around the world."

Becky G and TRESemmé Team Up to Take NYFW by Storm with Show-Stopping Looks

TRESemmé partner, multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and activist Becky G will be debuting a series of bold styles throughout NYFW — all crafted with products from the Keratin Smooth Weightless Collection. The brand's expert team of stylists will be working closely with Becky G to integrate the hottest runway trends, while remaining true to her essence.

Known for being her authentic self both on and off the stage, Becky G and TRESemmé share many of the same values, as they both seek to champion women's empowerment and foster self-confidence. All eyes will be on the star as she attends multiple shows over NYFW, showcasing how the art of hairstyling is about more than just looking good — it's about proudly conveying your individuality and personality.

"I take pride in my hair because it's a way of expressing myself that helps me put my best foot forward," Becky G explained. "Experimenting with your style can be so confidence boosting and TRESemmé products are here to help you do that. I hope my looks for NYFW give my fans some inspiration and tips on new looks to try."

TRESemmé x The Blonds Join Forces for a Special Show

In addition to world-renowned designers like Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Christian Cowan, LaQuan Smith, and Batsheva, TRESemmé is partnering with The Blonds for an unforgettable show on February 10th at RXR's Starrett-Lehigh Building. Five avant-garde hairstyles created by Celebrity and TRESemmé Hairstylist Lacy Redway will honor past and present Latino cultural icons. These bold looks will complement the creative fashion both David and Phillipe Blond are known for.

"We couldn't be happier to be partnering with TRESemmé," The Blonds shared. "Hair is art, just like fashion. It's such an important piece when it comes to showcasing our work. Especially as we prepare to pay homage to the legendary Latinos who have inspired our personal journey, we are incredibly excited to have the brand helping us bring our vision to life."

To see highlights from New York Fashion Week, visit tresemme.com or follow along live with @tresemme on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). The TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Weightless Collection is now available for purchase at food, drug, and mass market retailers nationwide for $5.99 – $9.99 (MSRP).

The digital destination of NYFW is NYFW.com, the go-to for exclusive designer content, live streamed fashion shows, cultural programming, and commerce surrounding New York Fashion Week. Followers can also get a front row seat to Fashion Week by following @NYFW across TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

About The Blonds

THE BLONDS were born out of the desire to make their clients feel strong, seductive, and confident. Since the formation of the brand, Phillipe and David have created intricate and glamorous one-of-a-kind pieces for entertainers and private clients. THE BLONDS are known for their craftsmanship and diverse use of luxury materials juxtaposed with hardware such as spikes and chains.

