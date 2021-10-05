Trestique Launches The World’s First 100% Refillable Zero-Waste Beauty System With Carbonfund.org Foundation

Eric M. Carlson, President of Carbonfund.org Foundation, said: "We are thrilled to be working with trestique on this partnership to go carbon neutral. Reducing the waste generated from single use plastics by creating a refillable packaging is a great idea. Trestique offsetting the carbon footprint and shipping emissions from their beauty products is taking an important step toward a more sustainable future for all of us."

Jenn Kapahi, Co-CEO & Founder of trestique, said: "We wanted to approach the sustainability of our collection from a 360° view. It was important to us not only to formulate clean with sustainable practices and packaging but also to have carbon neutral products. We are so proud to partner with Carbonfund.org and transform our brand into a truly sustainable and endlessly refillable line without compromising on beauty and performance."

About trestique:

Trestique is leading the sustainable and zero-waste beauty movement with their first-ever 100% refillable makeup system. Made in Italy, with transparently clean formulas, every product is designed to buy once and refill forever. Trestique has reduced the amount of virgin plastic in their packaging by more than 90%. Their full product line is made with an average of 86% recycled materials – the highest in the beauty industry. To learn more, visit trestique.com.

About Carbonfund.org:

Carbonfund.org is leading the fight against climate change, making it easy and affordable for any individual, business or organization to reduce & offset their climate impact and hasten the transition to a clean energy future. Carbonfund.org achieves its goals through climate change education, carbon offsets & reductions, and public outreach. Carbonfund.org has America's first carbon neutral product label, Carbonfree®Certified. The Carbonfree® Certified Products Program is proud to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Related Links: https://carbonfund.org/, https://www.trestique.com/

SOURCE Carbonfund.org

Related Links

http://www.carbonfund.org

