Trestle Partners Closes Fund I with $30 Million in Capital

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trestle Partners ("Trestle"), a New York-based private investment firm that specializes in partnering with pre-Series A enterprise software entrepreneurs and founders, today announced it completed fundraising for its inaugural fund, Trestle Partners I, L.P. (the "Fund"), reaching the hard cap of $30 million.

The Fund, which was raised over 12 months, will invest entirely in Software as a Service ("SaaS") businesses that possess strong product-market fit, have demonstrated responsible growth patterns and service attractive and sustainable end markets with high-quality software solutions.

"The current investment environment continues to create unique opportunities for firms such as Trestle that possess extensive experience and expertise in enterprise software," said Thomas Babcock, Managing Partner of Trestle. "In 2020 we witnessed a dramatic acceleration of several long-term trends, most notably how consumers purchase goods and the ways that companies interact with their employees and customers. While eCommerce and enterprise digital adoption have been on everyone's radars for years, the events of 2020 made their urgency abundantly clear."

Jack Fennebresque, Managing Partner of Trestle, added, "Investors continue to express robust interest in attaining exposure to alternative asset managers that offer responsible approaches to growth software investing, as opposed to traditional venture capital approaches which are often predicated on identifying enormous winners. Our investment portfolio is built around this principle which we believe provides us with a strong foundation. We look forward to deploying capital to support companies' strategic growth needs, as well as delivering attractive returns to our Fund's investors."

To date, Trestle has committed capital to a number of innovative businesses, including Marsello, an automated marketing platform for SMB eCommerce retailers; Ecwid, a leading eCommerce enablement platform for small enterprises; and Stylitics, a leading AI-powered visual merchandising and outfit recommendation platform.

Trestle Partners is a private investment firm that invests in pre-Series A and Series A SaaS businesses that possess strong product-market fit and exhibit responsible growth patterns. The firm provides capital to founders that are focused on scaling their companies without committing to the Bay Area's single-track approach to growth. For more information, please visit www.trestlelp.com.

