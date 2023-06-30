Trevali Announces Enhancement of Monitor's Powers in CCAA Proceedings

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Trevali Mining Corporation (the "Company") announced that on June 28, 2023, on application by the Company, the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") granted an order dated June 28, 2023 in the Company's ongoing Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings (the "CCAA Proceedings") pursuant to which FTI Consulting Canada Inc., the Court appointed "Monitor", has been granted enhanced powers in the CCAA Proceedings with respect to the Company's business and affairs. 

In connection with the order of the Court enhancing the Monitor's powers to manage the Company, the Company's remaining officers (being Brendan Creaney, Chief Financial Officer, and Steven Molnar, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary) and all other employees have ceased their employment with the Company. In addition, Russell Ball has resigned as a director of the Company effective as of June 29, 2023.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

The Company is a base-metals company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. All inquiries regarding the Company and the CCAA Proceedings should be directed to the Monitor (email: [email protected] or telephone: +1-877-294-8998). Information about the Company's CCAA Proceedings, including all court orders, are available on the Monitor's website (http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/).

For further details on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

