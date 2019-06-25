Trevelino/Keller Earns National Ranking Across Ten Industries

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller, a full-service, digital public relations and marketing firm, follows a successful 2018 with 10 top national industry rankings and the #2 overall Atlanta PR Firm position, according to the 2019 O'Dwyer's PR Rankings. The coveted rankings accompany the agency's established position as a "Top 15 Fastest Growing" company among the country's large and mid-size firms. Proud of its industry leading retention rate, it is also once again being recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Firms in Atlanta.

Beyond its national industry rankings, the firm grabs the #1-#3 slots in four of its core practice areas – Technology, Health, Food & Beverage and Financial Services – as well as Agriculture, Beauty & Fashion, Entertainment, Home/Furnishings, Professional Services and Sports among all Georgia firms, thanks to clients such as Belgard, United Healthcare, College Football Hall of Fame and the FinTech Conference. In a further nod to industry experitise across core practice areas, T/K has secured more than 140 national PR and marketing awards.

"We take little for granted in a changing marketplace. What is working well for us today needs to evolve tomorrow if we are going to remain among the best firms in the region, in the country. We think about that philosophically as well as across all aspects of client service," explains Dean Trevelino, principal, Trevelino/Keller.

Trevelino/Keller's #2 overall Atlanta PR Firm ranking, which further solidifies the agency's reputation as a leader in the Atlanta PR ecosystem, can be attributed to a collection of business growth, a stellar staff retention rate and its ongoing commitment to Atlanta's emerging brand environment.

"We are thrilled to be named among the top leaders in numerous industry verticals," adds Principal Genna Keller. "It's a testament to our ability to cross fertilize our core success as a leading b2b and b2c technology firm into traditional markets. Our success with Health IT has elevated our experience and profile in healthcare, as an example. The same can be said for environmental work, lifestyle, even food and beverage."

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging and middle market companies across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative agency, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm recently ranked nationally in 10 industry segments and either #1 or #2 in 9 of the 10 among Atlanta firms. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

