Trevelino/Keller Ranks #1 in U.S. for Organic Growth

Shatters Industry Average Performance for 2025

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative agency, confirms its #1 ranking following O'Dwyer's Top PR Firms Overall 2026 Rankings released April 6, 2026.

Trevelino/Keller, coming off what it characterizes as an "AI Due Diligence" year, was among the 10 highest growth firms [$7M+], but the only firm of the 10 led by 100% organic growth in a traditional agency model.

Additionally, O'Dwyer's reported that the 140 ranked independent PR firms saw an average growth of 3.8%. Trevelino/Keller significantly outperformed the industry, reporting a 21.7% increase, almost six times the industry average. The firm also climbed to #7 in the Southeast, where its 21.7% growth far exceeded the 1.5% average of the six higher-ranked firms and outpaced Atlanta peers, which collectively declined 3.6%.

Heading into Q2 2026, Trevelino/Keller leads with "Earned Media is the New Algorithm." It believes this strategy creates a self-reinforcing cycle of authority, balancing growth marketing, public relations, and authentic storytelling to navigate the evolving landscape of AI visibility and optimization across SEO, AEO, and GEO.

"We take little for granted. Every day, we witness a new iteration of our industry, explains Dean Trevelino, Co-CEO, Trevelino/Keller. "We are energized by the potential of what we are embracing and developing," notes Genna Keller, Co-CEO. "Our mission, beyond rankings or AI, remains intact. Make a measurable difference in our client's business," adds Trevelino. "We tell staff, be a Difference Maker. It's that simple," say Keller.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is an Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative firm delivering award-winning brand development, go-to-market and accelerated growth programming. In 2026, it ranks #1 in organic growth and it continues to own the #1 talent retention in America. A HubSpot Platinum Partner, its vertical market B2B depth is acknowledged by its national ranking in 12 industry segments led by technology, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, energy and franchising. For more information, www.trevelinokeller.com.

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SOURCE Trevelino/Keller