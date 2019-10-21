Trevelino/Keller Selected by Pat Summitt Leadership Group to Lead Marketing Strategy

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service digital public relations and marketing firm, Trevelino/Keller, has been engaged by the Pat Summitt Leadership Group to increase and drive its brand awareness. Trevelino/Keller is spearheading creative and public relations that align with the Pat Summitt Leadership Group's focus of serving the public as the source and resource for stellar, championship lessons, education, and inspiration for individuals based on Pat's DEFINITE DOZEN© principles.

"Pat Summitt was an incredible person who became an inspiration for countless women in the world of sports," states Kim Blumenthal, co-founder and president for Pat Summitt Leadership Group. "With the help of Trevelino/Keller, we hope to substantially amplify our efforts to honor her significant legacy by sharing her philosophies with individuals around the world."

Pat Summitt is immortalized as one of the most influential coaches of all time and retired with the most wins in college basketball history – 1,098 games. She has been honored by multiple US Presidents (Reagan, Clinton, Bush, and Obama) including being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama, recognized by Sports Illustrated as "Sportswoman of the Year," and was the only female ranked on Sporting News' "50 All-Time Greatest American Sports Coaches." In her honor, The Pat Summitt Leadership Group proudly focuses on the implementation of dynamic programs that educate on and inspire people towards leadership excellence using the words, wisdom, and teachings of the "coach of the century." Pat Summitt Leadership Group is committed to activating, maximizing and optimizing the educational and inspirational messages derived from her legacy and DEFINITE DOZEN© principles to convert them into highly relevant programs, systems, and products focused on leadership lessons and success in life. Their markets include high school students/coaches, collegiate students/coaches, and professionals at any stage of their career.

"We're proud to be working with such a remarkable organization," notes Dean Trevelino principal at Trevelino/Keller. "We have the opportunity to position the Pat Summit Leadership Group as a brand that continues to make amazing strides in inspiration and leadership education while extending Pat Summitt's legacy."

Trevelino/Keller brings 16 years of public relations and brand reputation experience to the partnership. After seeing the firm's rich experience and client base –which includes the College Football Hall of Fame & Chick-fil-A Fan Experience, Interface, Kyle Pease Foundation and Carvana– Pat Summitt Leadership Group enlisted Trevelino/Keller to assist with public relations as well as develop a strategy to amplify the brand.

About Pat Summit Leadership Group

The mission of The Pat Summitt Leadership Group is to educate and inspire individuals on success and leadership using the profound DEFINITE DOZEN© principles of Coach Pat Summitt and her championship life lessons. A proud member of the Southwestern Family of Companies, the Pat Summitt Leadership Group operates in three lines of business, namely, Education, Media, and Alliances. www.patsummittleadership.com

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging and middle market companies across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative agency, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm recently ranked nationally in 10 industry segments and either #1 or #2 in nine of the 10 among Atlanta firms. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

