Trevelino/Keller Selected by ViZZ to Introduce Transformational Technology

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service digital public relations and marketing firm, Trevelino/Keller, has been engaged by visualization software company, ViZZ, to establish the brand's first-to-market software platform across key industries, leading with the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) market. Through a fully integrated approach, led by media and analyst relations as well as brand communications, the agency is tasked with showcasing the revolutionary nature of ViZZ's platform.

"ViZZ is a first-of-its-kind solution that has the potential to challenge the current state of technology," says Mitch Hughes, CEO and president of ViZZ. "Our goal is to fundamentally improve the way we live, work and play starting with the AEC industry. With that in mind, we knew it was important to bring in a partner like Trevelino/Keller, who understands the needs of emerging brands in software, but also has relatable experience in building, property management and hospitality."

ViZZ allows users to interact with their surroundings, built environments and each other in a collaborative, transparent and visual way that ultimately reduces costs for industry and enhances the experience for those involved. ViZZ currently serves four core markets: general contractors focused on the construction industry, developers as a single solution to support the lifecycle of a building from marketing through building management, the hospitality industry at large and governments looking toward a Smart City model. Future versions of ViZZ will be available for consumers where they work, live and play.

"With ViZZ, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to deliver a brand position that media, analysts and industry leaders can understand because the potential for this software is so significant," notes Dean Trevelino principal at Trevelino/Keller. "It's significant today in some of the most prolific industries; tomorrow its potential for mainstream adoption is without boundaries."

Trevelino/Keller brings 16 years of public relations and brand reputation experience to the partnership. After seeing the firm's rich experience and client base – which includes brands in both technology and the AEC sector – ViZZ enlisted Trevelino/Keller to create a launch strategy that will solidify the business while highlighting the value of the technology to transform the next generation of information sharing and communication.

ViZZ is a transformative virtualization software company that enables users to communicate, collaborate, document and access the creation of projects rich in 3D applications, from expensive multi-use construction and hospitality projects to complex smart city and urban design planning and development. Based in Atlanta, the first mover solution is focused initially on the construction and development market. To learn more, visit ViZZ3d.com.

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging and middle market companies across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative agency, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm recently ranked nationally in 10 industry segments and either #1 or #2 in nine of the 10 among Atlanta firms. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

