Trevelino/Keller's National Rankings Translate To Top Spots In Atlanta

Beyond the firm's four core practice rankings – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services and Food & Beverage, the agency ranked #1 in Agriculture, thanks in part to its representation of the Ag Tech Conference of the South, #1 in Beauty and Fashion and #1 in Home Improvement, attributed in part to its award-winning work with Belgard and Sakrete. The agency ranked #2 in Sports and Leisure, Professional Services and Environment industry, respectively.

"Companies engage with us because of our outcome-driven approach, staff retention and strategic insight, but they find a comfort level in our industry breadth," explains Dean Trevelino, principal, Trevelino/Keller.

Adds Principal Genna Keller, "We leverage that experience holistically and as well as with technology as a platform which is how we are successful with efforts such as the recent Fintech Conference, the upcoming AgTech Conference and our work launching fashion-tech, ed-tech and food-tech clients."

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging and middle market companies across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative agency, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm recently ranked nationally in 10 industry segments and either #1 or #2 in 9 of the 10 among Atlanta firms. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

