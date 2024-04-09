Trevi Therapeutics Announces Abstract Presentation at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference

Professor Jacky Smith will present on the reduction of cough bouts with nalbuphine ER observed in patients with IPF in the CANAL trial

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that data from the Phase 2 CANAL trial will be presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference being held in San Diego, CA, from May 17-22. The presentation will take place on May 19th.

ATS 2024 International Conference

May 17-22, 2024, San Diego, CA

Session: A104: Advances in the Diagnosis and Treatment of ILD

Abstract: Nalbuphine Extended-release Reduces Cough Bouts in Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Presentation: May 19, 3:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 33A-C (Upper Level)

Presenter: Jacky Smith, MB, ChB, FRCP, PhD, Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Manchester, and an Honorary Consultant at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. Director of the NIHR Manchester Clinical Research Facility, Respiratory Theme Lead in the NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Centre and an NIHR Senior Investigator.

Registration details: https://conference.thoracic.org/

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Trevi is also developing Haduvio for prurigo nodularis. Haduvio is a dual ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally in the brain as well as peripherally in the lungs and has the potential for a synergistic antitussive effect to treat chronic cough.

The impact of chronic cough is significant and often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. In IPF, chronic cough may lead to worsening disease and may be associated with a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current treatment options provide minimal relief to patients. RCC affects up to 10% of the adult population, and Haduvio's expansion into RCC has the potential to reach patients suffering from moderate to severe chronic cough. There are also no approved therapies for RCC in the US.

Parenteral nalbuphine is not scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

