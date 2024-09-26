Trevi Therapeutics Announces Additional Analyses of Cough Relief Time from Ph2a CANAL Trial Accepted for Oral Presentation at CHEST 2024

Professor Alyn Morice will present an analysis of cough relief in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis who were treated with nalbuphine ER

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that data from the Phase 2a CANAL trial will be presented at CHEST 2024 held in Boston, Massachusetts from October 6-9.

The presentation by Professor Alyn Morice, Head of Respiratory Medicine at HYMS and leader of the Hull Cough Clinic, will take place on October 8th and include cough data from 38 IPF patients who completed at least 1 treatment period of the CANAL trial. The presentation covers post-hoc analyses of patients' relief-of-cough duration (any ≥15-minute cough-free period), cough time (total observation time – relief time), and cough intensity (number of coughs during coughing time). The results demonstrated a significant increase in relief-of-cough time, reduced cough time, and reduced cough intensity in IPF patients with nalbuphine ER compared with placebo. The safety results of the trial were generally consistent with the known safety profile of nalbuphine ER from previous trials. The most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse events with nalbuphine ER treatment were nausea, dizziness, anxiety, constipation, vomiting, dry mouth, headache, somnolence, dyspnea, decreased appetite, fatigue and lethargy.

CHEST 2024

October 6 – 9, 2024, Boston, Massachusetts

Session: ILD Abstracts Potpourri

Presentation Date & Time: October 8, 1:51 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. EDT

Location: Convention Center Exhibit Hall, Area 2B

Abstract Accepted for Oral Presentation: Analysis of Relief-Of-Cough in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treated with Oral Nalbuphine Extended Release

Presenter: Professor Alyn Morice is Head of Respiratory Medicine at HYMS and leader of the Hull Cough Clinic. Registration details: CHEST Annual Meeting

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio is an extended-release (ER) dual ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally in the brain as well as peripherally in the lungs and has the potential for a synergistic antitussive effect to treat chronic cough. Parenteral nalbuphine is not scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The impact of chronic cough is significant and often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. In IPF, chronic cough may lead to worsening disease and may be associated with a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current treatment options provide minimal benefit to patients. Chronic cough affects up to 10% of the adult population, and Haduvio's expansion into RCC has the potential to reach patients suffering from moderate to severe refractory chronic cough. There are also no approved therapies for RCC in the U.S.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Katie McManus

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

203-304-2499

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

[email protected]

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.