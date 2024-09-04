Trevi Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on Data from Ph2a CANAL Trial at the European Respiratory Society Congress 2024

Professor Jacky Smith will present on the correlation between the change in objective cough count and improvement in patient-reported outcomes with nalbuphine ER in IPF patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that data from the Phase 2a CANAL trial will be presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2024 being held in Vienna, Austria from September 7-11. The presentation will take place on September 8th.

European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2024

September 7-11, 2024, Vienna, Austria

Poster Session: Research studies in chronic cough

Session Date & Time: September 8, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CET

Location: PS-10

Abstract Accepted for Oral Presentation: Change in objective cough count correlates with improvement in patient-reported outcomes of cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Presenter: Jacky Smith, MB, ChB, FRCP, PhD, Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Manchester, and an Honorary Consultant at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. Director of the NIHR Manchester Clinical Research Facility, Respiratory Theme Lead in the NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Centre and a NIHR Senior Investigator.

Registration details: Registration - ERS Congress - official website (ersnet.org)

"I am delighted to discuss the correlation between the objective cough monitor and improvements in patient reported outcomes (PRO) with nalbuphine ER. PROs act as an important qualitative data point for clinical trials as they take into consideration the patient perspective. I am excited to present this data from the Phase 2a CANAL trial as treatments for chronic cough continue to be a high unmet need in IPF patients," said Prof. Smith.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio is an extended-release (ER) dual ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally in the brain as well as peripherally in the lungs and has the potential for a synergistic antitussive effect to treat chronic cough. Parenteral nalbuphine is not scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The impact of chronic cough is significant and often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. In IPF, chronic cough may lead to worsening disease and may be associated with a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current treatment options provide minimal benefit to patients. Chronic cough affects up to 10% of the adult population, and Haduvio's expansion into RCC has the potential to reach patients suffering from moderate to severe refractory chronic cough. There are also no approved therapies for RCC in the U.S.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

