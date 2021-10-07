Trevi Therapeutics Participating in Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced that senior management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference taking place October 13, 2021.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (PN) and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Trevi is also developing Haduvio for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson's disease. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.