Trevi Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Corporate presentation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of patients with chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that Jennifer Good, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, at 1:00p.m. ET. Held from December 3-5 in New York, Ms. Good and Ms. Delfini, Chief Financial Officer, will also participate in investor meetings with attendees at the event. The presentation and meetings will be available for in-person attendees.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine extended-release) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio acts on the cough reflex arc both centrally and peripherally as a kappa agonist and a mu antagonist (KAMA), which are opioid receptors that play a key role in controlling cough hypersensitivity. Nalbuphine is not currently scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronic cough is highly prevalent among approximately 140,000 IPF patients in the U.S., with up to 85% of IPF patients experiencing chronic cough. The impact of chronic cough is significant with some IPF patients coughing up to 1,500 times per day and may lead to worsening disease, a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. Chronic cough also often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current off-label treatment options provide minimal benefit to patients.

Refractory chronic cough affects approximately 2-3 million adults in the U.S. and is caused by cough reflex hypersensitivity in both the central and peripheral nerves. It is highly disruptive and accompanied by a wide range of complications, ranging from urinary incontinence in females to sleep disruption and social embarrassment that causes significant social and economic burdens for patients and those around them. Haduvio is being developed for the treatment of moderate to severe RCC. There are also no approved therapies for RCC in the U.S.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Katie Barrett

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

203-304-2499

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

[email protected]

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.