Trevi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that senior management will be attending investor, business development and medical conferences in May and June.

The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

May 13-14, 2024, New York, NY

Corporate Presentation: May 14 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Trevi Presenter: Jennifer Good, President and CEO

ATS 2024 International Conference

May 17-22, 2024, San Diego, CA

Session: A104: Advances in the Diagnosis and Treatment of ILD

Abstract: Nalbuphine Extended-release Reduces Cough Bouts in Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Presentation: May 19, 3:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 33A-C (Upper Level)

Presenter: Jacky Smith, MB, ChB, FRCP, PhD, Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Manchester, and an Honorary Consultant at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. Director of the NIHR Manchester Clinical Research Facility, Respiratory Theme Lead in the NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Centre and an NIHR Senior Investigator.

Registration details: https://conference.thoracic.org/

Life Science Education Series: Chronic Cough – KOL Panel Discussion

Discussion: May 20, 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego, CA

Panel Members: Experts in the field of chronic cough include Professor Peter Dicpinigaitis, Professor Jacky Smith, and Professor Alyn Morice. Moderated by Oppenheimer's Senior Biotechnology Analyst Dr. Leland Gershell.

To register, email: [email protected]

2024 BIO International Convention

June 3-6, 2024, San Diego, CA

Oppenheimer's 2024 Montauk Life Sciences Summit

June 26-28, 2024, Montauk, NY

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Trevi is also developing Haduvio for prurigo nodularis. Haduvio is a dual ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally in the brain as well as peripherally in the lungs and has the potential for a synergistic antitussive effect to treat chronic cough.

The impact of chronic cough is significant and often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. In IPF, chronic cough may lead to worsening disease and may be associated with a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current treatment options provide minimal relief to patients. RCC affects up to 10% of the adult population, and Haduvio's expansion into RCC has the potential to reach patients suffering from moderate to severe chronic cough. There are also no approved therapies for RCC in the US.

Parenteral nalbuphine is not scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com

