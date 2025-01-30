Trevi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming February Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of patients with chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that senior management will be attending the following investor conferences in February.

Piper Sandler Biopharma Mogul Summit

February 2-4, 2025, Park City, Utah

Trevi Representative: Lisa Delfini, Chief Financial Officer

Oppenheimer Healthcare 2025 Winter CEO & Investor Summit

February 3-6, 2025, Vail, Colorado

Trevi Representative: Jennifer Good, President and CEO

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Virtual Conference

February 11-12, 2025

Corporate Presentation: February 11, 9:20 - 9:50 am ET

Trevi Representatives: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and James Cassella, Chief Development Officer

Register here to watch the live presentation

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine extended-release) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio acts on the cough reflex arc both centrally and peripherally as a kappa agonist and a mu antagonist (KAMA), which are opioid receptors that play a key role in controlling cough hypersensitivity. Nalbuphine is not currently scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronic cough is a highly prevalent disease in IPF patients, impacting up to 85% of the IPF population. There are ~140,000 U.S. IPF patients and the impact of chronic cough is significant with patients coughing up to 1,500 times per day. This consistent cough and associated damage may lead to worsening disease, a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. Chronic cough also often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current off-label treatment options provide minimal benefit to patients.

Refractory chronic cough affects approximately 2-3 million adults in the U.S. and is caused by cough reflex hypersensitivity in both the central and peripheral nerves. It is highly disruptive and accompanied by a wide range of complications, ranging from urinary incontinence in females to sleep disruption and social embarrassment that causes significant social and economic burdens for patients and those around them. Haduvio is being developed for the treatment of moderate to severe RCC. There are also no approved therapies for RCC in the U.S.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact

Jonathan Carlson

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

(203) 654 3286

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

[email protected]

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.