Trevi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

30 May, 2023, 07:30 ET

Dr. Toby Maher will be presenting data results from the Phase 2 CANAL trial in IPF chronic cough at American Cough Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for difficult to treat patients with chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), other chronic cough indications, and prurigo nodularis, today announced senior management will attend and participate in the following conferences in June. In addition, Toby Maher, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of Interstitial Lung Disease at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, will be presenting data from Trevi's Phase 2 CANAL trial in IPF chronic cough at the American Cough Conference on June 9th.

Yale Innovation Summit (May 31-June 1)
Title: Trevi Therapeutics Yale Innovation Summit Presentation
Presenters: Jennifer Good, President and CEO of Trevi Therapeutics, Farrell Simon, Chief Commercial Officer of Trevi Therapeutics, and Peter Dicpinigaitis, MD, Professor of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Division of Critical Care Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Director, Montefiore Cough Center and Editor-in-Chief, LUNG
Presentation: Thursday, June 1, 10:30 AM-12 PM ET
Registration: Investors and analysts can register to attend the in-person event by using the following link: https://ventures.yale.edu/yale-innovation-summit

BIO International Convention (June 5-8)
Title: Trevi Therapeutics Corporate Presentation
Presenter: Jennifer Good, President and CEO
Presentation: Tuesday, June 6th, 4:45 PM ET 
Partnering Representatives: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and Farrell Simon, Chief Commercial Officer
Registration: Register to attend the in-person event by clicking here.

American Cough Conference (June 9-10)
Title: Nalbuphine extended release treatment achieved rapid and sustained reduction in reported cough frequency in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis 
Presenter: Toby Maher, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of Interstitial Lung Disease at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California
Presentation: Friday, June 9th, 3:40 PM ET
Title: Development Plans for Nalbuphine ER in Cough
Presenter: Thomas Sciascia, MD, Chief Scientific Officer
Presentation: Saturday, June 10th, 11:25 AM ET 
Registration: Health care professionals can register to attend the in-person American Cough Conference by clicking here.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for difficult to treat patients with chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), other chronic cough indications, and prurigo nodularis. Haduvio is a dual ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally as well as peripherally in the lungs and has the potential for a synergistic anti-tussive effect to treat chronic cough.

The impact of chronic cough is significant and often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current treatment options provide minimal relief to patients. In IPF, chronic cough may lead to worsening fibrosis and may be associated with a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant.

Parenteral nalbuphine is not scheduled by the US DEA. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Katie McManus
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
203-304-2499
[email protected]

Media Contact
Rosalia Scampoli
914-815-1465
[email protected]

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

