Trevi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Events

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for patients with chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that senior management will attend and participate in the following events in March.

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
March 4-6, 2024, Boston, MA
Corporate Presentation: Tuesday, March 5 at 2:50 PM ET
Presenter: Jennifer Good, President and CEO

A live webcast of the TD Cowen corporate presentation will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at www.TreviTherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website following the event.

Connecticut Rare Disease Forum
March 7, 2024, JAX Genomic Medicine, Farmington, CT
Panel Discussion: Research & Innovation, Treatments from 1:30 – 4:30 PM ET
Trevi Panelist: Jennifer Good, President and CEO
Register here to attend.

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference
March 11-13, 2024, Miami Beach, FL

BIO-Europe Spring
March 18-20, 2024, Barcelona, Spain

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for patients with chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Trevi also is evaluating Haduvio for prurigo nodularis. Haduvio is a dual ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally in the brain as well as peripherally in the lungs and has the potential for a synergistic antitussive effect to treat chronic cough.

The impact of chronic cough is significant and often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. In IPF, chronic cough may lead to worsening disease and may be associated with a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current treatment options provide minimal relief to patients. RCC affects up to 10% of the adult population, and Haduvio's expansion into RCC has the potential to reach patients suffering from moderate to severe chronic cough. There are also no approved therapies for RCC in the US.

Parenteral nalbuphine is not scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

