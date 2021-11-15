Trevi Therapeutics to Present at 5th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Skin Diseases

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced that Dr. Bill Forbes, Chief Development Officer, will be presenting at the 5th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Skin Diseases taking place from November 16-18, 2021 in Boston, MA. Dr. Forbes' presentation on "Nalbuphine ER, an Oral Dual Acting Opioid Being Developed for the Treatment of Pruritus Associated with Prurigo Nodularis" will take place on November 18th at 2 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available to conference attendees.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (PN) and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Trevi is also developing Haduvio for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson's disease. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.