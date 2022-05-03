Trevi Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming May Meetings

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an investigational therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) for pruritus in prurigo nodularis (PN) and chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announced that senior management will present at the following May meetings:

LifeSci Partners Immunology & Inflammation Symposium

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Fireside chat presenters: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and Dr. Bill Forbes, CDO

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

LifeSci Partners is hosting a virtual Immunology and Inflammation (I&I) Symposium on May 10th and 11th. The event will consist of discussions with key opinion leaders (KOLs) on recent advancements in the understanding, identification, and treatment of various I&I conditions, as well as presentations/fireside chats highlighting the progress made by more than 25 biopharma companies focused in these disease areas.

To register for the event, please click here.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: May 23-26, 2022

Virtual presentation access time: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Location: Hybrid

Participants include Jennifer Good, President and CEO, Lisa Delfini, CFO, and Dr. Bill Forbes, CDO.

To register for the event or to request a one-on-one meeting, please click here.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (PN) and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Haduvio

Haduvio, an investigational therapy, is an oral extended-release (ER) formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine's mechanism of action may also mitigate the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Parenteral nalbuphine is not currently classified as a controlled substance by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Nalbuphine ER has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the proposed indication of reduction of moderate to severe pruritus in adults with prurigo nodularis. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Investor Contact

Katie McManus

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

203-304-2499

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

[email protected]

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.