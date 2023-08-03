Trevi Therapeutics to Report Q2 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on August 10, 2023

Conference call and webcast to be held at 4:30 p.m. EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for difficult to treat patients with chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), other chronic cough indications, and prurigo nodularis, today announced that senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to provide a corporate update and review the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

To participate in the live conference call by phone, please dial (888) 317 6003 (domestic) or (412) 317 6061 (international) and provide access code 6064699. A live audio webcast will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at www.TreviTherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website following the event.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for difficult to treat patients with chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), other chronic cough indications, and prurigo nodularis. Haduvio is a dual ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally as well as peripherally in the lungs and has the potential for a synergistic anti-tussive effect to treat chronic cough.

The impact of chronic cough is significant and often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current treatment options provide minimal relief to patients. In IPF, chronic cough may lead to worsening disease and may be associated with a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant.

Parenteral nalbuphine is not scheduled by the US Drug Enforcement Agency. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Katie McManus
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
203-304-2499
[email protected]

Media Contact
Rosalia Scampoli
914-815-1465
[email protected]

