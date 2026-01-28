Trevian: Digital infrastructure and Lapland tourism to drive Finland's real estate market in 2026

HELSINKI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finland's real estate market will not recover evenly in 2026 but will instead split into sectors with structural growth and those facing long-term challenges. According to Trevian Asset Management, market direction is no longer defined by the general cycle, but by where real economic growth is occurring. Two forces stand out: digital infrastructure, closely linked to the energy transition, and the rapid growth of tourism in Lapland. Both are supported by genuine international demand and a strong dependence on physical real assets.

Digital infrastructure has become a structural foundation of the real estate market. In 2025, new data center investments already accounted for approximately 30% of total real estate investment volumes, highlighting where growth is concentrated while much of the traditional market remained stagnant. In 2026, data centers, data services, energy production and transmission, and telecommunications networks will continue to guide investment decisions and regional development. Finland's clean and affordable energy, stable operating environment, cool climate, and reliable connectivity make it an attractive destination for global capital.

Real estate demand is also expanding beyond individual data centers toward a broader data services ecosystem. Micro clouds and AI-driven applications are decentralizing demand and creating new business models around digital infrastructure.

Development across traditional property sectors remains polarized. Retail performs relatively well, particularly in shopping centers, while modern logistics and light industrial assets outperform older building stock. The residential market is stabilizing, but construction remains subdued, and the office market continues to face structural weakness.

A new structural growth engine has emerged in Lapland's tourism sector. International demand exceeds supply, with growth constrained by accommodation capacity and housing. Growth is based on high-quality, sustainable, and premium-focused tourism, enabling long-term leases and new investment structures.

