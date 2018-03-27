Trevian Sells 12 Commercial Properties of its Forte Portfolio to Elite Kiinteistökehitysrahasto I Ky

"The transaction is a good example of active asset management, which includes buying and developing properties, as well as optimizing and selling the portfolio according to the strategy agreed with the investors. We will actively continue the optimization work of the portfolio during 2018. We are very pleased to have found a new owner, who understands both development needs of the tenants and the market conditions, for these properties with strong Finnish tenants", said Business Director Jussi Raitaniemi of Trevian Asset Management.

"Along with this acquisition, Elite Kiinteistökehitysrahasto I Ky is fully invested. The Fund's current properties have yielded very well, and the acquired properties will be strongly developed further", said Head of Real Estate Investment Management Jaakko Ristola of Elite Asset Management.

Trevian started asset management of Forte portfolio in December 2014 with a portfolio of 123 properties, mainly grorecy. After this and other executed sales the Forte portfolio consists of 92 assets.

Trevian Asset Management Oy is a Finnish investment and asset management company specializing in commercial properties. The company was established in 2012 and is owned by its key personnel. The company produces actively managed real estate equity funds and asset management services optimized for its customers. The services are focused especially for institutional real estate investors, banks and other professional investors. Trevian's assets under management exceed 1.0B€.

Elite Kiinteistökehitys I Ky invests in properties offering rental income and significant development potential in the Finnish growth centres. The fund is closed for new investors. Elite plans to launch during spring 2018 a successor fund Elite Finland Value Added Fund II LP which will continue with similar investment strategy.

Elite Asset Management Plc is a profitable and growing investment service company offering versatile and high-quality asset management services for both consumer clients and professional investors. Elite Asset Management Plc is listed on the First North Finland market maintained by NASDAQ Helsinki Oy (Helsinki Stock Exchanges). Elite Asset Management Plc is the parent company of Elite Group. The Groups' customer base consists of individuals and corporations that are served nationwide in 17 different offices. Elite employs more than 100 investment professionals and over 25 tied agents provide the Group's services. On behalf of its clients, the Group manages assets of approximately EUR 3 billion in total. Check out Elite's services at www.elitevarainhoito.fi.

