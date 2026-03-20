Treville Closes Inaugural Capital Solutions Fund, Raises More than $500 million for Strategy

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treville Capital Management LLC ("Treville") is pleased to announce the final close for Treville Capital Solutions Fund LP and Treville Capital Solutions Fund A LP (together, the "Fund"), with total commitments (including co-investments) of more than $500 million from a variety of institutional investors, including insurance companies, investment consultants, large asset managers, foundations, and family offices.

Treville's Capital Solutions strategy pursues privately negotiated credit and credit‑oriented investments with capital appreciation features, investing across senior secured loans, junior debt, and preferred equity in a wide variety of sectors.

"The strong backing for our initial Capital Solutions fund reflects our clients' growing demand for strategies employing flexible, carefully structured capital as an alternative to traditional financing options that have become both rigid and commoditized," said Ali Hamed, Founder and CEO of Treville. "We appreciate the support from our investors and look forward to capitalizing on an increasingly compelling market opportunity."

"We sit at the intersection of private equity and private credit, helping well-positioned companies optimize their capital structures, bridge valuation gaps, and fund organic as well as inorganic growth initiatives," added Dan Bailey, Partner at Treville. "Our priority is to work shoulder-to-shoulder with management teams to design tailored, flexible financing solutions that often facilitate growth while limiting dilution."

The Fund has made a number of investments to date including in Embark, a management and financial consulting firm, Consumer Edge, a data analytics and insights company, and Denny's, as part of the recently announced take-private transaction. The team remains focused on prudently deploying capital as they seek to build a diversified portfolio delivering attractive risk adjusted returns for its investors.

About Treville

Treville Capital Group LLC is an alternative asset manager that provides financing to high-growth, creditworthy companies with a focus on Asset-Based Credit, Capital Solutions, and Venture Capital. Treville was founded in 2014 and seeks to leverage its platform to provide customized solutions for companies across the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.treville.com

Media Inquiries : [email protected]

SOURCE Treville Capital Group