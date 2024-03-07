Trevolution Group Sets New Airfare Sales Record Surpassing $1.17bn

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevolution Group, the global market leader operating ASAP Tickets , Skylux Travel, Dreamport , Ojoo and other travel brands, has announced commercial results for 2023 with record airfare sales. Its total gross bookings reached a new milestone of over 1,174 billion USD , exceeding 2022 volumes by 26%. In addition to launching in the UK and the Philippines, last year the Group introduced new initiatives, including SAF investments and NDC aggregated air travel services.

Key Highlights:

Gross travel bookings, which refers to the total dollar value, generally inclusive of taxes and fees, amounted to 1,174,540,000 USD , indicating a major 26% increase from the previous year;

The number of unique tickets issued reached 843,486, increasing by 16% vs. 2022;

The share of one-way tickets amounted to 28% of all tickets sold and grew by 25%;

The number of auxiliary products and services increased by over 22% vs. last year.

For two decades Trevolution Group has developed an extensive expertise in the VFR travel segment; the US, India, the Philippines, Nigeria, and Italy were the most frequently visited countries by the Group's customers in 2023. China has emerged as the fastest growing destination, with sales going up 89 times from 2022.

Most passengers chose to book Economy class, with one in ten travelers choosing Business class. Round-trip flights outsold one-way trips by 2.5 times. It indicated a 11% increase in sales, while the share of one-way tickets went up by 25% and amounted to 28% of all tickets sold. United Airlines, Turkish Airlines and American Airlines were the leading air carriers the Group's customers gave preference to throughout 2023.

The average advance purchase period last year was returning to the pre-pandemic levels with 17% of airline passengers booking their flights up to 10 days in advance and 9% purchasing tickets up to a month ahead. In 2022, only a quarter of travelers booked flights over three months in advance, but this number increased to nearly 30% last year. The length of stay abroad has increased by 4% in 2023, with 29 days being the average period spent traveling.

"2023 was a year marked by growth and accomplishments, and looking ahead, the promise of 2024 is equally compelling - we are about to launch a new travel app to streamline our offerings," Alex Weinstein, Founder of Dyninno Group of Companies commented.

