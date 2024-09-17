Trevor Burgess Joins Florida Smash Ownership Group

Neptune Flood Insurance Becomes Title Sponsor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Smash, one of the top teams in Major League Pickleball (MLP), proudly announces that Trevor Burgess, a serial entrepreneur and investor, has joined the team's ownership group. Burgess's company, Neptune Flood Insurance, will become an official sponsor of the Florida Smash.

Burgess's involvement with the Florida Smash further solidifies the team's deep roots in St. Petersburg and the Florida Smash will continue to call St. Petersburg its home. Reuben Pressman the CEO of St Pete Athletic Club (the newly announced Pickleball complex in St Petersburg, FL) and Trevor's business partner Jonathan Carlon have also joined the Smash ownership group.

"Pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a movement that has captured the heart of St. Petersburg, Florida and the Nation," said Trevor Burgess. "I'm thrilled to be part of the Florida Smash and to support its growth in St Pete."

St. Petersburg is a city where pickleball thrives, boasting one of the highest ratios of pickleball courts to citizens in the United States. This enthusiasm for the sport aligns perfectly with the Florida Smash's mission to grow the game locally and nationally.

About Florida Smash

The Florida Smash is one of the 22 Major League Pickleball teams, dedicated to promoting the sport and engaging with communities across Florida and beyond. With a strong commitment to excellence, the Florida Smash is proud to call St. Petersburg home and to play a significant role in the growth of pickleball. Please visit Florida Smash Website or follow the team on Instagram.

About MLP by Margaritaville

MLP by Margaritaville (Major League Pickleball) is the preeminent team-based professional pickleball league, featuring nearly 100 of the best athletes across 22 teams, a unique coed format, easy to understand scoring, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. Founded in 2021, MLP named its first-ever title sponsor, Margaritaville, branding the league MLP by Margaritaville in December 2022. For more information on Major League Pickleball, visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SOURCE Florida Smash, LLC