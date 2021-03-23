Trevor Hellebuyck Joins WireWheel as Chief Technology Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WireWheel , a leader in data privacy technology, today announced Trevor Hellebuyck has joined the Company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Mr. Hellebuyck will oversee Product Engineering, Product Management, Product Strategy and Customer Support.

Mr. Hellebuyck is an accomplished technologist who brings more than 20 years of executive experience to WireWheel, most recently serving in multiple executive-level positions at Metalogix Software, including CEO, CTO, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Vice President of Enterprise Technology and Corporate Strategy, and Director of Business Development. Previously, Mr. Hellebuyck was Chief Operating Officer at BlueThread Technologies, Solutions Director at NuSoft Solutions, Inc. and a Senior Consultant at Great Lakes Technology Group.

"We're proud to have Trevor join our team as CTO and are confident he will be instrumental in continuing to build our cloud-based, technology-first platform as the leading solution for privacy, engineering and data governance professionals alike," said Justin Antonipillai, Founder and CEO of WireWheel. "His expertise will be essential as we enter the next phase of our business following our recent fundraise, and work to achieve our goal of helping every organization to succeed at privacy."

"I'm pleased to join WireWheel at such an exciting time in the Company's history," commented Mr. Hellebuyck. "I look forward to working alongside Justin and the entire leadership team to contribute to our mission of making enterprise-grade privacy infrastructure available to every company."

In February, WireWheel announced the Company raised $20 million in Series B funding, which will enable WireWheel to speed its go-to-market plans and extend its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform's leadership as the only solution built specifically for ease of use by privacy professionals and tailored to the needs of engineering and data governance teams.

About WireWheel

Based in Arlington, Virginia, WireWheel's intuitive privacy management SaaS platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program – including collaboration and vendor risk management – and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the new California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). Learn more at wirewheel.io .

