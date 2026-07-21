Industry leader offers research-backed insights on what the July 23-24 discussions mean for patients, practitioners, and the future of peptide care

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee prepares to convene July 23-24, 2026, to evaluate several peptides for potential inclusion on the Section 503A Bulk Drug Substances List, Trevor Kruder, CEO of Alpha BioMed Industries, and Paramount Health Rx is making himself available to media for informed commentary on the regulatory landscape.

Paramount Health Rx is a nationwide telehealth company that connects patients with licensed prescribers and a 50-state network of licensed 503A compounding pharmacies. The company is focused on expanding lawful, prescriber-directed access to personalized care and is actively working to develop compliant domestic manufacturing capabilities in this field. Alpha BioMed Industries is focused on peptide manufacturing and advancing domestic production capabilities.

"Our current healthcare system is largely built to treat people after they become sick," said Trevor Kruder, CEO of Paramount Health Rx and Alpha BioMed Industries. "The future of medicine lies in prevention, better information, and access to personalized care through lawful channels. These upcoming FDA advisory committee discussions are part of how the country sets the rules for that access. Getting it right means stronger evidence standards, higher quality, and safe, lawful pathways that support prevention and patient-centered care."

Kruder is available for interviews on topics including the regulatory framework for lawful access through licensed telehealth and 503A pharmacy networks, the importance of evidence-based standards in the development of domestic manufacturing, and how clear regulatory processes can support responsible progress toward higher quality and prevention-focused care models. He has appeared as an expert in news segments and podcasts discussing these issues in accessible terms.

ABOUT TREVOR KRUDER Trevor Kruder is the CEO of Alpha BioMed Industries, a company focused on peptide manufacturing and the development of domestic production capabilities. Kruder is also CEO of Paramount Health Rx, a nationwide telehealth company dedicated to connecting patients with licensed prescribers and a 50-state network of licensed 503A compounding pharmacies. Both organizations are actively working to expand lawful, prescriber-directed access and build compliant domestic manufacturing capacity to support prevention, better information, and patient-centered health outcomes.

Media kit available upon request. To book an interview with Trevor Kruder, please contact – [email protected]

SOURCE Alpha BioMed Industries